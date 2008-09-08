Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

New Products

New And Notable In The Chemical Industry

by Kenneth Moore
September 8, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Chemicals & Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Credit: Shutterstock

Fluorosilicones FS3-3730, a fluorosilicone adhesive/sealant, and FS-3780, a fluorosilicone high-consistency rubber, are designed for aviation applications. FS3-3730 is fast curing, vulcanizes at room temperature, and seals and bonds without a primer. FS-3780 is used for transfer or compression-molded parts such as gaskets and seals and requires a catalyst and heat to cure. Both compounds are designed to withstand exposure to fuels; FS-3780 can also withstand extreme temperatures. NuSil, www.nusil.com

DNA Extraction An extraction kit for DNA isolation and purification, the DNAdvance System is intended for use with mammalian tissue samples. Beckman Coulter, www. beckmancoulter.com

Wood Coatings Acronal DS 6276X and DS 6277X are coatings for treating outdoor wood and windows. Both offer protection against water penetration. DS 6276X is a fine-sized, self-cross-linking pure acrylate dispersion. DS 6277X acts as an elastifier when added to harder coatings, helping to prevent weather-related cracking. BASF, www.basf. com

Iron Detection WaterWorks Total Iron test offers visual detection of ferric and ferrous iron in drinking water samples. Iron concentrations of 0, 0.3, 0.5, 1, 3, and 5 ppm can be determined by matching test colors to the color chart card. Industrial Test Systems, www.sensafe.com

Instruments & Labware

Cell Imaging An image-based system to visualize cellular assays and analyze images, Cellavista combines both bright-field and fluorescent microscopy. For assays such as single-cell cloning, cell nuclei count and characterization, microplate quality control, and fluorescent protein expression, Cellavista can image and analyze 96-well microplates, microscope slides, chamber slides, or culture dishes and may be automated with robotic plate loaders. innovatis, www.innovatis.com

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Polymer ChAR
Credit: Polymer ChAR

Chromatograph CFC is a fully automated cross-fractionation chromatograph that analyzes polymers and determines the molecular weight distribution of each fraction with an infrared detector. The unit can analyze five consecutive samples automatically. Polymer ChAR, www.polymerchar.com

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Thermo Fisher Scientific
Credit: Thermo Fisher Scientific

CO2 Incubators The HERAcell i Series cell-culture CO2 incubators have segmented inner doors for selective access, 150- or 240-L capacity, and optional oxygen control for hypoxic or hyperoxic conditions. An overnight moist-heat decontamination process and an optional copper antimicrobial interior help minimize contamination. Thermo Fisher Scientific, www.thermofisher.com

Leaf Cutter The ATTA Leaf Cutter is a high-throughput system for agrochemical and other research that automates grain leaf sample preparation, cutting leaves into 6-mm segments that are transferred onto 96-well test plates with a robotic arm. MatriCal, www.matrical.com com

Water Sorption A dynamic gravimetric water sorption analyzer, the DVS Intrinsic accommodates samples with a mass of 1 mg to 4 g and up to 40-mm wide and detects changes in a sample mass of 0.1 μg. The analyzer has a temperature range from 20 to 40 °C, with an accuracy of ±0.1 °C, and a humidity range from 0 to 98%, with an accuracy of ±1%. Surface Measurement Systems, www.thesorptionsolution.com

Literature & Services

Repair Service Perma Pure offers a dedicated in-house and on-site service department that provides warranty repairs, rework, and a call center for troubleshooting for all Perma Pure gas-conditioning products. Perma Pure, www.permapure.com

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Thermo Fisher Scientific
Credit: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Static Safety The 2008 edition of "Grounding & Bonding Applications: Controlling Static Electricity in Hazardous Areas" details sources, hazards, and methods of control of static electricity. It also includes a maintenance guide, a safety checklist, and a list of available equipment to aid static control. Newson Gale, www.newson-gale.com

New Products is written by Kenneth Moore.. Information on new products can be sent to newproducts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Products
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Products

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE