One Sasol Project Advances In China

Sasol and Shenhua are teaming up on a feasibility study for an 80,000-barrel-per-day coal-to-liquids (CTL) facility in China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The joint CTL project is one of only two in China that will continue with further study and development under a strategy recently developed by China's National Development & Reform Commission. The proposed site, in the Ningdong chemical and energy base, has excellent infrastructure, the partners say, with a "significant amount of work" already completed. Sasol says a similar feasibility study it had under way in Shaanxi will not proceed.
