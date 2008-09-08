Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Tandem Fix For Badly Folded Proteins

September 8, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Diseases associated with a loss of protein function often arise when a mutation prevents the relevant protein from folding properly and performing efficiently. Researchers at Scripps Research Institute have now devised a method that sufficiently improves the folding of mutant proteins to restore their function (Cell 2008, 134, 769). Jeffery W. Kelly, Laura Segatori (now at Rice University), and colleagues carried out the work with cells cultured from Tay-Sachs and Gaucher's disease patients. They first determined that compounds such as celastrol improve the folding and function of mutant proteins in the cells. These "proteostasis modulators" enhance the cells' normal protein-folding activity by increasing production of chaperone proteins and folding enzymes. The team then showed that proteostasis modulators work even better when combined with small molecules known as "pharmacologic chaperones," such as N-(n-nonyl)-deoxynojirimycin (NN-DNJ). The two types of compounds act synergistically to stabilize the mutant protein in its properly folded state. Such compounds could be used as the basis for oral treatments for a number of diseases marked by misfolding proteins, Segatori says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Huntington’s disease protein modified semi-synthetically
Rescuing A Cystic Fibrosis Protein
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Proteins Nitrated At Specific Sites

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE