Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

ACS Award In Polymer Chemistry

Recipients are honored for contributions of major significance to chemistry

by William G. Schulz
January 28, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

McGrath
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of James E. McGrath
Credit: Courtesy of James E. McGrath

Sponsored by ExxonMobil Chemical Co.

"An icon in the field of polymer science," is how one colleague describes James E. McGrath, a University Distinguished Professor and Ethyl Corp. Chair in Chemistry at Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University. "I cannot imagine a more highly qualified scientist to receive this important recognition," another says.

McGrath has spent the past 40 years making important contributions to the field of polymer chemistry. After spending eight years in synthetic rubber research at Goodyear Tire & Rubber, he received a Ph.D. in polymer science from the University of Akron, Ohio, in 1967. His doctoral research generated some of the first academic results dealing with the organolithium synthesis and chemical structure/physical property relationships of thermoplastic elastomeric block copolymers. He moved on to work for eight years at Union Carbide, where he was involved in many areas, including the Unipol gas-phase process for polyolefins, engineering thermoplastics, urethanes, and siloxane chemistry.

He joined the chemistry department at Virginia Tech in 1975 as an assistant professor and was named full professor five years later. He was instrumental in starting the undergraduate and graduate polymer chemistry courses at Virginia Tech. He was appointed director of the Materials Institute there in 1987 and directed the National Science Foundation Science & Technology Center for High-Performance Polymeric Adhesives & Composites from 1989 to 2000. Since 1979, he has also codirected the Polymer Materials & Interface Laboratory at Virginia Tech, which sponsored an industrial affiliate's program and seminar series until 2004. He is currently a codirector of the Macromolecules & Interfaces Institute.

McGrath has made many well-known research contributions to the area of high-performance and high-temperature polymers. His group was among the first to recognize and demonstrate the significant improvement in fracture toughness of thermosets modified with microphase-separated ductile thermoplastics. Such materials have emerged to become the matrix material of choice for such demanding applications as composite matrix resins and structural adhesives for use in aerospace applications. More recently, his research has led to new materials for proton exchange membrane-based fuel cells.

During his early years at Virginia Tech, McGrath investigated living anionic polymerization. His fundamental chemistry research has included many contributions to organolithium polymerizations over a period of nearly 30 years and to ring-opening polymerization especially of epoxides. In organosiloxane chemistry he has generated a number of new synthetic methods to produce functional oligomers. He has also maintained an active research interest in the area of polyarylene ethers. His current research interests feature new directly copolymerized sulfonated wholly aromatic copolymers for proton exchange membranes (fuel cells), which have become the first viable alternative membrane to the current perfluorinated system. His work has generated more than 40 patents, and he is the author of more than 400 refereed publications. He has directed the Ph.D. theses of more than 100 students over the past 30 years.

McGrath has been an active consultant to a variety of companies, including 3M, Amoco, Shell, and Dow Chemical. He has organized numerous workshops on polyolefins and polyurethanes and chaired Gordon Research Conferences on elastomers, polymers, and thermosets. Most recently, he organized a series of conferences on materials for fuel cells.

He has received numerous awards and honors including the Society of Plastics Engineers Research Award (1987); election to the National Academy of Engineering (1994); the ACS Award in Applied Polymer Science (2002); and from the ACS Division of Polymer Chemistry the Distinguished Service Award (1999); and the P. J. Flory Education Award (2004).

The award address will be presented before the Division of Polymer Chemistry.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Solid State Fellowship To Mircea Dincă
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Alan N. Gent
Timothy Lodge Wins Minnesota Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE