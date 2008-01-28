Atotech joins with University at Albany

Atotech, the electroplating chemicals subsidiary of France's Total, will support a $5 million nanoelectronics research partnership with the College of Nanoscale Science & Engineering of New York's University at Albany. The project will focus on copper deposition technologies for use in computer chips, biochips for medical applications, and chemical and biological sensors. In a separate development, the college plans to cooperate with Belgium-based IMEC, an industry-supported electronics research center, to advance extreme ultraviolet lithography.
