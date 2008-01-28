Bettering Society

Patrick Achord's response to Linda Wang's article "Chemistry Behind Bars" was extremely disappointing to me (C&EN, Nov. 26, 2007, page 4). Supposedly, the sole purpose of our prison system is to rehabilitate people who've strayed into a life of crime. However, if prisoners are denied the opportunity to better themselves through education, they will have little to offer a prospective employer upon their release, making it all the more likely that they will again turn to crime.
Providing prisoners with the skills necessary to lead productive lives when they are released benefits the community as much as the prisoner. I, for one, applaud anyone who is willing to help people better themselves, for that is the best way to improve our society as a whole.
April Hill
Ames, Iowa
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter