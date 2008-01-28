Bottling Hydrogen In Solids

WHAT A CONVENIENCE it would be to travel like Harry Potter. In the popular book and movie series, the boy-wizard and other characters in his magical world suddenly vanish from one location and instantly arrive elsewhere, apparently without the slightest expenditure of effort—not to mention fuel.



Fill 'er up!

Hydrogen-evolving solids such as lithium amidoborane (LiNH 2 BH 3 ) may serve as fuel-storage media.

Courtesy of William David/ISIS Facility

For the rest of us, traveling by more ordinary means—for example in automobiles—usually requires filling our tanks with gasoline. But given today's near-record-high oil prices, a fill-up at the gas pump can cost a small fortune. That's just one of the reasons that researchers in many countries have been working on technologies to replace fossil fuels with alternatives, including element number one on the periodic table—hydrogen.

Another motivation to bring hydrogen into the fuel fold is reducing greenhouse gas emissions and other harmful environmental effects. And in the U.S., where nearly 60% of the petroleum supply is imported, there's a strong incentive to reverse the growing dependence on foreign oil, much of which comes from the Middle East, a region plagued with political and religious turmoil.

Using hydrogen as an energy carrier in place of fossil fuels—in a fuel-cell-powered vehicle, for example—could alleviate some of those problems, especially if scientists could find a way to produce hydrogen from nonfossil feedstocks. But regardless of how this lightest gas of all is produced, there is no infrastructure in place to supply motorists with hydrogen conveniently and safely. There also is no standard way of storing hydrogen in a car's fuel tank.

All pieces of the hydrogen puzzle need to fit together properly for the gas to be accepted widely as a transportation fuel. But storage issues are unique because they are colored by consumers' needs and expectations, which are guided by the performance, driving range, and comfort of today's gasoline- and diesel-powered cars.

"The goal is to come up with an on-board hydrogen-storage system that provides a driving range of at least 300 miles between fill-ups without compromising passenger or cargo space," says Sunita Satyapal, hydrogen-storage team leader of the Department of Energy's Hydrogen, Fuel Cells & Infrastructure Technologies Program. She explains that achieving that driving range, which is similar to the range of today's conventional cars, would require filling up with roughly 5 to 10 kg of hydrogen. Those values are just a few of the specifications on a detailed list of hydrogen-storage targets developed by DOE in conjunction with automobile manufacturers.

DOE's targets for 2010 call for fuel systems that can store 6% by weight of hydrogen and 45 kg of hydrogen per cubic meter. DOE has set even higher goals for 2015: 9 wt % of hydrogen and 81 kg of hydrogen per cubic meter.

George J. Thomas, a retired Sandia National Laboratories scientist and a recent DOE hydrogen consultant, stresses that the target values represent the hydrogen capacity of the entire fuel system. The system includes the tank, valves, regulators, and other hardware, not just the hydrogen-storage material. Meeting the 6 wt % system goal will mean coming up with a storage medium that can provide roughly 8-12% hydrogen by weight, depending on the type of material and fuel system, Thomas says.