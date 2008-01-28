Bristol-Myers shuts Puerto Rican plant

Bristol-Myers Squibb is closing a plant in Barceloneta, P.R., as part of an overhaul of its manufacturing network. The closure, scheduled for the end of the year, will cost about 225 jobs. Though biotech investment in Puerto Rico has steadily risen, drug companies have been paring small-molecule drug manufacturing on the island. Bristol-Myers previously announced it was closing its Mayag??ez site, and in the past two years Schering-Plough shut its Manatí plant, GlaxoSmithKline shuttered its Cidra site, and Pfizer divested its Cruce Davila plant. BMS says it will continue to operate sites in Humacao and Manatí.
