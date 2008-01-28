Candidate Duncan Hunter

The article "Congress Takes Aim at China" mentions that "three presidential candidates have signed onto bills aimed at pressuring China to let its currency rise in value." Sens. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.), Barack Obama (D-Ill.), and Christopher Dodd (D-Conn.) were all identified in the article as presidential candidates (C&EN, Nov. 19, 2007, page 37). The three are Democratic candidates.
A fourth presidential candidate, Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.), was mentioned as being a cosponsor of another bill, but he was not identified as a presidential candidate. Since the other three were identified as presidential candidates, I think that Rep. Hunter should have been so identified as well.
Keith York
Murray, Ky.
