Divisions Issue Calls For Papers

THE PRELIMINARY PROGRAM for the meeting in Philadelphia (Aug. 17–21) will be published in the June 23 issue of C&EN; the technical program will be in the July 28 issue. The society bylaw governing presentation of papers appears below.

ACS's Online Abstract Submittal System (OASYS) opened on Jan. 28 for Philadelphia abstracts. Please visit OASYS at http://oasys.acs.org.

Society Bylaw Governing Papers

Bylaw VI, Sec. 6, governs presentation at society meetings.

a. The term "paper" shall include any scientific presentation that can be reduced to writing.

b. No paper shall be presented at a national, regional, divisional, or other major meeting unless its title and author(s) appear on the program for the meeting. However, the President, with the concurrence of either the Chair of the Board of Directors or the Vice-Chair of the Council Policy Committee, may authorize an extraordinary symposium at a national meeting provided that

ACS encourages submission of all abstracts via OASYS, but if you do not have Web access, abstract forms are available from all division secretaries, program chairs, and the ACS Dept. of Awards & Division Programs, 1155-16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036. Detailed instructions are included with the form; phone (202) 872-4401, fax (202) 776-8211, abstract@acs.org; Internet: chemistry.org/meetings/abstracts/abinfo.html. Forms and the "Handbook for Speakers" are also available from the Office of Society Services, (800) 227-5558.

(1)the symposium has as its primary focus significant scientific developments too recent for programming deadlines, and

(2)the request for authorization for such a symposium has been made jointly by a member of the Society and one of the following: the Chair of a relevant Division of the Society, the Chair of the Committee on Divisional Activities, or the Chair of the Committee on Science.

c. No paper by a chemical scientist residing in the United States who is not a member of the Society shall appear on the program of a national, regional, divisional, or other major meeting of the Society unless it be a joint paper with one or more Society members, or unless for a national, regional, or national-divisional meeting the author has been invited to present the paper at a symposium organized by a Division of the Society or by Sections of the Society, and the Chair of such Division or of the host Section has certified to the Executive Director of the Society prior to publication of the program that presentation by the author of such paper is important to the success of the symposium.

d. Rules corresponding to paragraphs a, b, and c of this section for a cooperative meeting shall be subject to agreement in advance between the organizations concerned but should conform, insofar as possible, to this bylaw and be subject to approval by the Executive Director of the Society.

e. The Society assumes no responsibility for the statements or opinions expressed by individuals in papers or discussions thereof.

f. The President shall have authority to exclude any paper from a program at any time prior to its scheduled presentation at a meeting of the Society.

Board Regulation VII, No. 3, supplements Bylaw VI, Sec. 6, as follows:

a. Authorship of papers shall be accredited only to individuals and not to companies or laboratories.

b. Therapeutic Papers. It is the policy of the Society to encourage the presentation of chemical papers with pharmacological and physiological aspects but to discourage presentation, by other than qualified clinical investigators, of papers in which clinical interpretations are the principal contribution. Divisions shall adhere to this policy when determining the acceptability of papers for their meeting programs. The Divisions also are urged to exclude from their programs, and especially from any abstracts issued, statements recommending procedures for the treatment of human disease or announcement of any "cures" not confirmed by competent medical authority. Any author contributing a paper that includes discussion of the treatment of human disease must submit for review, by representatives of the appropriate Division, a complete manuscript in addition to an abstract.

NOTES: Submission of papers for presentation at an ACS meeting does not constitute submission for publication in an ACS journal. Regulations for the acceptance of papers to be presented as part of divisional meetings vary for each division. However, publication of papers in ACS journals is based upon the earliest date of receipt of the complete paper by the appropriate editor.

The council has empowered officers of divisions to request any paper in advance, so that it may be passed upon and an indication made to the author as to whether he or she is to read the entire paper or to abstract it to allow time for discussion.

Special attention should be given to the misuse of trade names, secret formulas, or secret processes in papers at national meetings of the Society.

It is requested that authors avoid the use of trade names in papers presented at ACS meetings. Chairs are responsible for enforcing this policy.

AGRICULTURAL & FOOD CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: D. K. Weerasinghe, Flavor R&D, Coca-Cola, P.O. Box 1734, Atlanta, GA 30301, (404) 676-7230, fax (404) 598-7230, dkweerasinghe@att.net

Abstracts due March 17.

Researchers supported by grants or contracts from the U.S. Department of Defense are required to submit proposal abstracts and manuscripts for review by DOD, if so specified in the grant or contract. It is the responsibility of the authors to secure approval when necessary and to indicate to program chair that approval has been obtained or is expected.

100th Anniversary Symp. (Cosponsored with HIST.) M. H. Tunick, Dairy Processing & Products Research Unit, USDA-ARS, Eastern Regional Research Ctr., 600 East Mermaid La., Wyndmoor, PA 19038, (215) 233-6454, fax (215) 233-6795, Michael.Tunick@ars.usda.gov; C. Brine, Charles J. Brine & Associates, 28 Tee-Ar Pl., Princeton, NJ 08450-3946, (609) 924-7060, fax (609) 924-7060, Ccbrine74@aol.com

Chemistry, Texture & Flavor of Soy. K. Cadwallader, Dept. of Food Science & Human Nutrition, U of Illinois, 1302 West Pennsylvania Ave., Urbana, IL 61801, (217) 333-5803, cadwlldr@uiuc.edu; S. K. C. Chang, Cereal & Food Sciences, North Dakota State U, IACC 322, Fargo, ND 58105, (701) 231-7485, fax (701) 231-6536, kow.chang@ndsu.edu

Flavor & Health Benefits of Small Fruits. M. C. Qian, Dept. of Food Science & Technology, Oregon State U, 100 Wiegand Hall, Corvalis, OR 97331, (541) 737-9114, fax (541) 737-1866, michael.qian@oregonstate.edu; A. M. Rimando, USDA-ARS, Natural Products Utilization Research Unit, P.O. Box 8048, University, MS 38677, (662) 915-1037, fax (662) 915-1035, arimando@msa-oxford.ars.usda.gov

Flavors in Noncarbonated Beverages. J. Adedeji, Science & Technology Ctr., Cadbury Schweppes, Americas Beverages, 30 Trefoil Dr., Trumbull, CT 06611, (203) 459-3137, jide.adedeji@cs-americas.com; N. C. Da Costa, R&D, Intl. Flavors & Fragrances, 1515 Hwy 36, Union Beach, NJ 07735, (732) 335-2110, fax (732) 335-2350, neil.dacosta@iff.com

General Papers. D. K. Weerasinghe

General Posters. M. Appell, Mycotoxin Research, USDA-ARS, Natl. Ctr. for Agricultural Utilization Research, 1815 North University St., Peoria, IL 61604, (309) 681-6249, fax (309) 681-6689, michael.appell@ars.usda.gov

Pre- & Post-Harvest Factors Affecting Bioactive Health Maintaining Properties. B. S. Patil, VFIC, Dept. of Horticultural Sciences, Texas A&M U, TAMU 2119, College Station, TX 77843, (979) 458-8090, fax (979) 862-4522, b-patil@tamu.edu; K. N. Chidambara Murthy, VFIC, Texas A&M U, College Station, TX 77843, (979) 458-8091, fax (979) 862-4522, kncmurthy@neo.tamu.edu; G. Jayaprakasha, VFIC, Dept. of Horticultural Sciences, Texas A&M U 2119, College Station, TX 77843, (979) 862-4951, fax (979) 862-4522, gkjp@neo.tamu.edu; F. Shahidi, Dept. of Biochemistry, Memorial U of Newfoundland, St. John's, NF A1B 3X9, Canada, (709) 737-8552, fax (709) 737-4000, fshahidi@mun.ca

Specialty Lipids & Conjugated Fatty Acids. F. Shahidi; L. L. Yu, Dept. of Nutrition & Food Science, U of Maryland, 0112 Skinner Bldg., College Park, MD 20742, (301) 405-0761, lyu5@umd.edu

Starch Utilization, Modification & New Technology. C. Brine

Sterling Hendricks Memorial Lectureship. M. H. Tunick; J. N. Seiber, USDA-ARS, Western Regional Research Ctr., 800 Buchanan St., Albany, CA 94710, (510) 559-5600, fax (510) 559-5963, jseiber@pw.usda.gov

The Chemical Senses & Health: A Symp. Dedicated to the 100th Anniversary of ACS AGFD & 40th Anniversary of the Monell Center. A. A. Bachmanov, Monell Chemical Senses Ctr., 3500 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19104, (215) 573-8094, fax (215) 898-2084, bachmanov@monell.org; G. K. Beauchamp, Monell Chemical Senses Ctr., 3500 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19104, (215) 898-8878, fax (215) 898-2084, Beauchamp@Monell.org; J. V. Leland, Kraft Foods, Global Technology & Quality, 801 Waukegan Rd., Glenview, IL 60025, (847) 646-7491, fax (847) 646-3441, jleland@kraft.com

AGROCHEMICALS

Program Chairs: K. L. Armbrust, Office of the State Chemist, P.O. Box CR, Mississippi State, MS 39762, (662) 325-3324, fax (662) 325-7807, armbrust@mscl.msstate.edu; J. J. Johnston, Chemistry, Natl. Wildlife Research Ctr., 4101 LaPorte Ave., Fort Collins, CO 80521, (970) 266-6082, fax (970) 266-6089, john.j.johnston@aphis.usda.gov

Abstracts due March 17.

Agricultural Best Management Practices To Protect Chesapeake Bay Water & Air Quality. L. L. McConnell, Beltsville Agricultural Research Ctr., USDA-ARS, 10300 Baltimore Ave., Beltsville, MD 20705, (301) 504-6298, laura.mcconnell@ars.usda.gov; C. Hapeman, USDA-ARS, Beltsville Agricultural Research Ctr., Beltsville, MD 20705, (301) 504-6451, cathleen.hapeman@ars.usda.gov

AGRO Awards for New Investigators. A. Felsot, FEQL, Washington State U, 2710 University Dr., Richland, WA 99352, (509) 372-7365, afelsot@tricity.wsu.edu

AGRO Education Awards for Undergraduate & Graduate Student Travel. J. J. Johnston

Agrochemical Residue & Metabolism Chemistry. T. A. Wehner, Pharmacokinetics & Drug Metabolism, Merial, 631 Rte. 1 South, Mail Code NB-300, North Brunswick, NJ 08902, (732) 729-5713, teresa.wehner@merial.com; J. J. Johnston; D. J. Smith, Biosciences Research Lab, USDA-ARS, 1605 Albrecht Blvd., Fargo, ND 58105, (701) 239-1238, david.j.smith@ars.usda.gov

Bioenergy Production: Changing the Agriculture Paradigm & Environmental Concerns & Consequences. C. Hapeman; J. H. Massey, Plant & Soil Sciences, Mississippi State U, 117 Dorman Hall, Mississippi State, MS 39762, (662) 325-4725, fax (662) 325-8742, jmassey@pss.msstate.edu

Biological & Chemical Transformations of Animal Hormones & Veterinary Pharmaceuticals in Plants, Soil & Wastewater Treatment Systems. D. S. Aga, Dept. of Chemistry, State U of New York, 611 Natural Sciences Complex, Buffalo, NY 14260, (716) 645-6800 ext. 2226, dianaaga@buffalo.edu; P. J. Rice, USDA-ARS, 1991 Upper Buford Circle, St. Paul, MN 55108, (612) 624-9210, fax (651) 649-5175, pamrice@umn.edu

Environmental Forensics. (Cosponsored with ANYL & ENVR.) E. A. Arthur, Metabolism Soil & Water, Bayer CropScience, 17745 South Metcalf Ave., Stilwell, KS 66085, (913) 433-5328, fax (913) 433-5389, ellen.arthur@bayercropscience.com; S. Mislankar, Metabolism Soil & Water, Bayer CropScience, 17745 South Metcalf Ave., Stilwell, KS 66085, (913) 433-5491, suresh.mislankar@bayercropscience.com

Evaluation of Agriculturally Related Chemicals: Effects on Environmental, Animal & Human Health. T. A. Anderson, Dept. of Environmental Toxicology, Inst. of Environmental & Human Health, Texas Tech U, Lubbock, TX 79409-1163, (806) 885-4567, fax (806) 885-4577, todd.anderson@tiehh.ttu.edu; E. A. Arthur; P. J. Rice; P. Rice, BASF Corp., 26 Davis Dr., Research Triangle Park, NC 27709-3528, (919) 547-2668, fax (919) 547-2407, patricia.rice@basf.com

Intl. Award for Research in Agrochemicals in Honor of David M. Soderlund. J. R. Bloomquist, Dept. of Entomology, Virginia Tech, 216 Price Hall, MC 0319, Blacksburg, VA 24061, (540) 231-6129, jbquist@vt.edu

Monitoring & Modeling Atrazine Ecological Exposure Potential across the Midwest. P. Hendley, Syngenta Crop Protection, 410 Swing Rd., P.O. Box 18300, Greensboro, NC 27410, (336) 632-6112, paul.hendley@syngenta.com

Natural Products. P. Zubkoff, U.S. EPA (retired), 113 West Queens Dr., WIlliamsburg, VA 23185, (757) 229-4037, plzubkoff@msn.com; W. P. Ridley, Product Safety Ctr., Regulatory Science, Monsanto, 800 North Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63167, (314) 694-8441, fax (314) 694-8562, william.p.ridley@monsanto.com; M. A. Saleh, Dept. of Chemistry, Texas Southern U, 3100 Cleburne Ave., Houston, TX 77004, (713) 313-1912, saleh_ma@tsu.edu; S. O. Duke, Natl. Ctr. for Natural Products Research, USDA-ARS, Natural Product Utilization Research Unit, U of Mississippi, University, MS 38677, (601) 915-1036, sduke@olemiss.edu

New Developments & Issues in Agrochemical Sciences. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) K. L. Armbrust

Reduced Risk Pesticides: Environmental Chemistry, Toxicology & Compatibility with IPM. A. Felsot

Residential Pesticide Exposure Assessment. J. Evans, Office of Pesticide Programs, U.S. EPA, 7509P, 1200 Pennsylvania Ave., N.W., Washington, DC 20460-0001, (703) 305-7877, fax (703) 305-5147, evans.jeff@epa.gov; D. Vogel, Office of Pesticide Programs, U.S. EPA, 7509P, 1200 Pennsylvania Ave., N.W., Washington, DC 20460-0001, (703) 305-0874, vogel.dana@epa.gov; N. S. Tulve, Natl. Exposure Research Lab, U.S. EPA, 4930 Old Page Rd., Research Triangle Park, NC 27709, (919) 541-1077, Tulve.Nicolle@epa.gov; V. Zartarian, ORD/NERL, U.S. EPA Region 1, Mailcode CAP, One Congress St., Suite 1100, Boston, MA 02114, (617) 918-1541, fax (617) 918-0541, zartarian.valerie@epa.gov; C. Lunchick, Product Safety Management, Bayer CropScience, Two T. W. Alexander Dr., Research Triangle Park, NC 27709, (919) 549-2986, curt.lunchick@bayercropscience.com

Sterling B. Hendricks Memorial Lectureship. (Cosponsored with AGFD.)

Synthesis & Chemistry of Agrochemicals. T. M. Stevenson, Stine-Haskell Research Ctr., DuPont Agricultural Products, P.O. Box 30, Newark, DE 19714, (302) 737-8226, fax (302) 366-5738, Thomas.M.Stevenson@usa.dupont.com

ANALYTICAL CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: I. Warner, Dept. of Chemistry, Louisiana State U, 434 Choppin Hall, Baton Rouge, LA 70803, (225) 578-2829, fax (225) 578-3971, iwarner@lsu.edu

Abstracts due March 17.

ACS Award for Creative Invention: Honoring Adam Heller. (Cosponsored with PHYS.) R. Bonnecaze, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, U of Texas, Austin, TX 78712, (512) 471-1497, rtb@che.utexas.edu

ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry: Honoring Robert Mark Wightman. A. G. Ewing, Dept. of Chemistry, Pennsylvania State U, 152 Davey Lab, University Park, PA 16802, (814) 863-4653, fax (814) 863-8081, age@email.psu.edu

ACS Award in Chromatography: Honoring Frantisek Svec. J. M. J. Frechet, Dept. of Chemistry, U of California, Berkeley, CA 94720-1460, (510) 643-3077, fax (510) 643-3079, frechet@cchem.berkeley.edu

Analytical Approaches: Bioanalytical. I. A. Kaltashov, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Massachusetts, 710 North Pleasant St., Amherst, MA 01003, (413) 545-1460, fax (413) 545-4490, kaltashov@chem.umass.edu

Analytical Approaches: Electroanalytical Chemistry. D. E. Cliffel, Dept. of Chemistry, Vanderbilt U, VU Station B 351822, Nashville, TN 37235-1822, (615) 343-3937, d.cliffel@vanderbilt.edu

Analytical Approaches: Mass Spectrometry. P. A. Limbach, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 210172, Cincinnati, OH 45221-0172, (513) 556-1871, fax (513) 556-9239, Pat.Limbach@uc.edu

Analytical Approaches: Microdevices. A. G. Ewing

Analytical Approaches: Sensors. R. W. Seitz, Chemistry Dept., U of New Hampshire, 23 College Rd., Durham, NH 03824, (603) 862-2408, wrs@cisunix.unh.edu

Analytical Approaches: Separations. J. P. Foley, Dept. of Chemistry, Drexel U, 32nd & Chestnut Sts., Philadelphia, PA 19104, (215) 895-6218, fax (215) 895-1265, jfoley@drexel.edu

Analytical Approaches: Spectroscopy. S. L. Neal, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of Delaware, Newark, DE 19711, (302) 831-0719, sneal@udel.edu

Analytical Approaches: Statistical Methods. S. D. Brown, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of Delaware, Brown Labs, Newark, DE 19716, (302) 831-1247, sdb@udel.edu

Celebrating the Past, Predicting the Future: 25 Years of Supporting Innovation in Analytical Instrumentation. A. J. Ribes, Dow Benelux B.V, Ooievaar 19, 4533 EA Terneuzen, Terneuzen, The Netherlands, 31-115-67-2913, ajribes@dow.com; C. Ribes, Core R&D, Dow Chemical Co., Terneuzen, The Netherlands, 31-115-67-3724, cribes@dow.com

Chemical Innovations for Proteomics: Field & Franklin Award to Catherine Fenslau. S. Weintraub, U of Texas Health Science Ctr., San Antonio, TX 78229, (210) 567-4043, weintraub@uthscsa.edu

Chemistry in Small Volumes: Natl. Fresenius Award Honoring Daniel T. Chiu. D. T. Chiu, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Washington, Seattle, WA 98195-1700, (206) 543-1655, fax (206) 685-8665, chiu@chem.washington.edu

Environmental, Health & Safety Aspects of Engineered Nanomaterials. D. Poster, Analytical Chemistry Div., Natl. Inst. of Standards & Technology, 100 Bureau Dr., Stop 8392, Gaithersburg, MD 20899-8392, (301) 975-4166, fax (301) 977-0685, poster@nist.gov

Frontiers in Nanoscale Materials Analyses. K. R. Williams, Chemistry & Geochemistry Dept., Colorado School of Mines, Golden, CO 80401, (303) 273-3245, fax (303) 273-3629, krwillia@mines.edu; S. E. McNeil, Nanotechnology Characterization Lab, NCI-Frederick, 1050 Boyles St., Bldg. 469, Room 117, Frederick, MD 21701, mcneils@ncifcrf.gov

General Analytical Poster Session. D. J. Phillips, Waters Corp., 34 Maple St., Milford, MA 01757, (508) 482-2860, dorothy_j_phillips@waters.com

Health & Environmental Impacts of Combustion-Generated Nanoparticles. (Cosponsored with ENVR.) B. Dellinger, Dept. of Chemistry, Louisiana State U, Choppin Hall, Baton Rouge, LA 70803-1804, (225) 578-6759, barryd@lsu.edu

Near-Infrared: How Near & How Far? G. Patonay, Chemistry Dept., Georgia State U, Atlanta, GA 30302, (404) 413-5556, cheggp@langate.gsu.edu

New Approaches to Characterizing Small-Molecule Binding in Biological Samples. M. McCarroll, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, Southern Illinois U, Carbondale, IL 62901-4409, (618) 453-6475, mmccarroll@chem.siu.edu

Programs To Improve K-12 Science Education & Entice Students to Consider Science Careers. (Cosponsored with CHED.) K. L. Parker, Science Communications, Outreach & Adaptation, U.S. EPA, Global Program Div., 1200 Pennsylvania Ave., N.W., 6205J, Washington, DC 20460, (202) 564-9044, parker.kathryn@epa.gov

Reconfigurable Microfluidics. D. H. Gracias, Depts. of Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering, Chemistry & the Inst. for Nanobiotechnology, Johns Hopkins U, 3400 North Charles St., 125 Maryland Hall, Baltimore, MD 21218, (410) 516-4308, fax (410) 516-5510, dgracias@jhu.edu

Evolution of Analytical Sciences in the U.S. G. D. Christian, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Washington, Box 351700, Seattle, WA 98195-1700, (206) 543-1635, fax (206) 685-3478, christian@chem.washington.edu

Visualizing Chemistry: Advances in Chemical Imaging. (Cosponsored with PHYS.) N. B. Jackson, IDEA, Sandia Natl. Labs, P.O. Box 5800, M.S. 0886, Albuquerque, NM 87185, (505) 845-7191, fax (505) 844-2974, nbjacks@sandia.gov; D. Zolandz, Chemical Sciences & Technologies, Natl. Acadamies, Washington, DC 20001, (202) 334-2156, dzolandz@nas.edu

BIOCHEMICAL TECHNOLOGY

Program Chairs: R. Srivastava, Dept. of Chemical, Materials & Biomolecular Engineering, U of Connecticut, 191 Auditorium Rd., Unit 3222, Storrs, CT 06269, (860) 486-2802, fax (860) 486-2959, srivasta@engr.uconn.edu; A. S. Rathore, Process Development, Amgen, M.S. 30W-2-A, One Amgen Ctr. Dr., Thousand Oaks, CA 91320, (805) 447-4491, arathore@amgen.com; A. Velayudhan, Purification Development, Centocor R&D, 145 King of Prussia Rd., Radnor, PA 19087, (610) 993-7856, AVelayud@cntus.jnj.com

Abstracts due March 14.

Biophysical & Biomolecular Symp.: Characterization of Covalent Modifications in Proteins. J. Vlasak, Merck Research Labs, West Point, PA 19486, (215) 652-7039, josef_vlasak@merck.com; C. Schoneich, Dept. of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, U of Kansas, 2095 Constant Ave., 104 McCollum Labs, Lawrence, KS 66047, (785) 864-4826, fax (785) 864-4880, schoneic@ku.edu

Biophysical & Biomolecular Symp.: Current Challenges in Protein Formulations. S. Hershenson, 189 Heavenly Valley Rd., Newbury Park, CA 91320, (805) 630-2477, susan.hershenson@gmail.com; T. Randolph, Dept. of Chemical & Biological Engineering, U of Colorado Health Sciences Ctr., Boulder, CO 80309, (303) 492-4776, theodore.randolph@colorado.edu

Biophysical & Biomolecular Symp.: Protein Aggregation. A. Shah, Dept. of Process Biochemistry & Formulation Sciences, MedImmune, One MedImmune Way, Gaithersburg, MD 20878, (301) 398-4036, ShahA@medimmune.com; P. Tessier, Dept. of Chemical & Biological Engineering, Rensselaer Polytechnic Inst., 110 Eighth Street, Troy, NY 12180, (518) 276-2045, tessier@rpi.edu

Biophysical & Biomolecular Symp.: Protein Engineering. A. Lugovskoy, Drug Discovery, Biogen Idec, 14 Cambridge Ctr., Cambridge, MA 02142, (617) 679-3426, fax (617) 679-3635, alexey.lugovskoy@biogenidec.com; D. W. Wood, Depts. of Chemical Engineering & Molecular Biology, Princeton U, Engineering Quadrangle, A213 Olden St., Princeton, NJ 08544, (609) 258-5721, dwood@princeton.edu

Biophysical & Biomolecular Symp.: Protein Folding & Biophysical Characterization. M. E. M. Cromwell, Early-Stage Pharmaceutical Development, Genentech, One DNA Way 96A, South San Francisco, CA 94080-4918, (650) 225-1955, fax (650) 225-7234, cromwell@gene.com; K. Mallela, School of Pharmacy, U of Colorado Health Sciences Ctr., 4200 East Ninth Ave., C238, Denver, CO 80262, (303) 315-7226, Krishna.Mallela@uchsc.edu

Biophysical & Biomolecular Symp.: Protein Stability during Bioprocessing. N. Rathore, Drug Product & Device Development, Amgen, One Amgen Ctr. Dr., Thousand Oaks, NC 91320, (919) 494-3332, nrathore@amgen.com; E. J. Fernandez, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, U of Virginia, 102 Engineers' Way, Charlottesville, VA 22904-4741, (434) 924-1351, fax (434) 982-2658, erik@virginia.edu

Biophysical & Biomolecular Symp.: Targeted Delivery of Proteins & Nucleotides. B. S. Vig, Biopharmaceutics R&D, Bristol-Myers Squibb, One Squibb Dr., New Brunswick, NJ 08903, (732) 227-5422, balvinder.vig@bms.com; Y. J. Kwon, Dept. of Chemical Engineering & Materials Science, U of California, 944F Engineering Tower, Irvine, CA 92697, (949) 824-8714, kwonyj@uci.edu

Downstream Processing: Advances in Chromatography. M. R. Etzel, Dept. of Chemical & Biological Engineering, U of Wisconsin, 1415 Engineering Dr., Madison, WI 53706-1607, (608) 263-2083, fax (608) 262-6872, etzel@engr.wisc.edu

Downstream Processing: BioProcess Integration Case Studies. Y. Lu, Process & Analytical Sciences, Amgen, One Amgen Ctr. Dr., Thousand Oaks, CA 91320, (805) 447-4897, yuefengl@amgen.com; W. J. Kelly, Chemical Engineering Dept., Villanova U, 800 Lancaster Ave., 318 White Hall, Villanova, PA 19085-1681, (610) 519-4947, fax (610) 519-7354, william.j.kelly@villanova.edu

Downstream Processing: Downstream Process Modeling. J. T. McCue, Process Biochemistry, Biogen Idec, 14 Cambridge Ctr., Cambridge, MA 02142, (617) 679-3500, fax (617) 679-3408, justin.mccue@biogenidec.com

Downstream Processing: Emerging Technologies for Downstream Processing. D. W. Wood; S. Ghose, Bioprocess Development, Bristol-Myers Squibb, 6000 Thompson Rd., East Syracuse, NY 13055, (315) 431-7930, sanchayita.ghose@bms.com

Downstream Processing: Impact of Product Properties on the Design & Optimization of Downstream Processes. A. Staby, Protein Separation, Novo Nordisk A/S, Hagedornsvej 1, DK-2820, Gentofte, Denmark, ast@novonordisk.com; P. Tessier

Downstream Processing: Nonchromatographic Separations. C. J. Roberts, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, U of Delaware, 150 Academy St., Newark, DE 19716, (302) 831-0838, cjr@udel.edu

Downstream Processing: Scale-Up/Scale-Down (including HTS). D. Frey, Dept. of Chemical & Biochemical Engineering, U of Maryland Baltimore County, 1000 Hilltop Circle, Baltimore, MD 21228, (301) 314-9304, dfrey1@umbc.edu; S. A. Tobler, Purification Process Development, Wyeth BioPharma, One Burtt Rd., Andover, MA 01810, (978) 247-1078, stobler@wyeth.com

Downstream Processing: Use of Host Cell Protein for Metabolite Profiling in Downstream Process Analysis & Design. J. P. Thommes, BioProcess Development, Biogen Idec, 5200 Research Place, San Diego, CA 92122, (858) 410-5206, jorg.thommes@biogenidec.com; R. R. Beitle, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, U of Arkansas, 3202 Bell Engineering Ctr., Fayetteville, AR 72701, (479) 575-7566, fax (479) 575.7926, rbeitle@engr.uark.edu

Emerging Technologies: Bioenergy. Y-H. P. Zhang, Biological Systems Engineering, Virginia Polytechnic Inst. & State U, Blacksburg, VA 24061, (540) 231-7414, fax (540) 231-3199, biofuels@vt.edu; G. Sriram, Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering, UCLA, 695 Charles E. Young Dr. South #5335, Los Angeles, CA 90095, (310) 825-5849, gsriram@ucla.edu

Emerging Technologies: Nanobiotechnology. J-I. Hahm, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, Pennsylvania State U, 155 Fenske Lab, University Park, PA 16802, (814) 863-4801, fax (814) 865-7846, jhahm@engr.psu.edu; D. M. Lynn, Dept. of Chemical & Biological Engineering, U of Wisconsin, 1415 Engineering Dr., Madison, WI 53706, (608) 262-1086, fax (608) 262-5434, dlynn@engr.wisc.edu

Emerging Technologies: Synthetic Biology. C. Smolke, California Inst. of Technology, 1200 East California Blvd., MC 210-41, Pasadena, CA 91125, (626) 395-2460, smolke@cheme.caltech.edu; C. A. Voigt, Dept. of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, UCSF, Box 2540, 1700 Fourth St., San Francisco, CA 94110, (415) 502-7050, cavoigt@picasso.ucsf.edu

Quality By Design: Defining Critical Quality Attributes.

Quality By Design: Design Space-Downstream.

Quality By Design: Design Space-Formulations.

Quality By Design: Design Space-Upstream.

Quality By Design: Process Analytical Technology.

Quality By Design: Regulatory Strategy.

Stem Cells. S. P. Palecek, Dept. of Chemical & Biological Engineering, U of Wisconsin, 1415 Engineering Dr., Madison, WI 53706, (608) 262-8931, fax (608) 262-5434, palecek@engr.wisc.edu; R-H. Xu, Dept. of Genetics & Developmental Biology, U of Connecticut Health Ctr., Farmington, CT 06030, (860) 679-3363, renhexu@uchc.edu

Stem Cells: Engineering the Embryonic & Adult Stem Cell Niche.

Stem Cells: Quantifying, Modeling & Controlling Stem Cell Fate.

Stem Cells: Stem-Cell-Based Tissue Engineering.

Upstream Processing: Advances in Biocatalysis.

Upstream Processing: Advances in Cell-Culture Process Development.

Upstream Processing: Advances in Metabolic Engineering.

Upstream Processing: Advances in Microbial Fermentation Process Development.

Upstream Processing: Applications of Systems Biology to Upstream Process Development.

Upstream Processing: Molecular & Cellular Approaches in Cell-Culture Systems.

BIOLOGICAL CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: J. T. Stivers, Dept. of Pharmacology & Molecular Sciences, Johns Hopkins U School of Medicine, 725 North Wolfe St., Baltimore, MD 21205, (410) 502-2758, jstivers@jhmi.edu

Abstracts due March 17.

Chemical Biology of Tuberculosis. J. S. Blanchard, Dept. of Biochemistry, Albert Einstein C of Medicine, 1300 Morris Park Ave., Forcheimer Bldg. 315, Bronx, NY 10461, (718) 430-3096, fax (718) 430-8565, blanchar@aecom.yu.edu

Chromatin Remodeling. P. A. Cole, Dept. of Pharmacology & Molecular Sciences, Johns Hopkins U, 725 North Wolfe St., Baltimore, MD 21205, (410) 614-8849, fax (410) 614-7717, pcole@jhmi.edu

Eli Lilly Award Symp. in Honor of Paul Hergenrother. P. J. Hergenrother, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Illinois, 600 South Mathews Ave., Urbana, IL 61801, (217) 333-0363, hergenro@uiuc.edu

Frontiers in Chemical Biology. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) J. T. Stivers; S. Walker, Dept. of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics, Harvard Medical School, 200 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115, suzanne_walker@hms.harvard.edu

Murray Goodman Award Symp.

Nucleic Acid Chemical Biology. F. E. Romesberg, Dept. of Chemistry, CVN-22, Scripps Research Inst., 10550 North Torrey Pines Rd., La Jolla, CA 92037, (858) 784-7290, fax (858) 784-7472, floyd@scripps.edu

Pfizer Award Symp. in Honor of Carsten Krebs. C. Krebs, Depts. of Biochemistry & Molecular Biology & of Chemistry, Pennsylvania State U, University Park, PA 16802, (814) 865-6089, fax (814) 863-7024, ckrebs@psu.edu

Repligen Award Symp. in Honor of Hung-Wen Liu. H-W. Liu, Div. of Medicinal Chemistry, C of Pharmacy & Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of Texas, PHR3.206B, One University Station A1935, Austin, TX 78712, (512) 232-7811, fax (512) 471-2746, h.w.liu@mail.utexas.edu

RNA Folding & Function. D. Herschlag, Dept. of Biochemistry, Stanford U, Beckman Ctr. B400, Stanford U, Stanford, CA 94305-5307, (650) 723-9442, herschla@stanford.edu

Symp. in Honor of Bill Jencks. P. A. Frey, Dept. of Biochemistry, U of Wisconsin, 1710 University Ave., Madison, WI 53705, (608) 262-0055, fax (608) 265-2904, frey@biochem.wisc.edu

Unnatural Amino Acids: Changing Nature's Catalytic Repertoire. T. W. Muir, Lab of Synthetic Protein Chemistry, Rockefeller U, 1230 York Ave., New York, NY 10021, (212) 327-7368, fax (212) 327-7358, muirt@mail.rockefeller.edu

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & MANAGEMENT

Program Chair: M. L. Hurrey, Materials Discovery & Characterization, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, 130 Waverly St., Cambridge, MA 02139, (617) 444-6165, Michael_Hurrey@vrtx.com

Abstracts due March 17.

Globalization: A Perspective from Executives from the U.S. and the EU.

CARBOHYDRATE CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: D. P. Arya, Dept. of Chemistry, Clemson U, H. L. Huner Labs, Clemson, SC 29634, (864) 656-1106, fax (864) 656-6613, dparya@clemson.edu

Abstracts due March 17.

Carbohydrate-Based Drugs.

General Papers.

General Posters.

Symp. Honoring Victor Marquez for His Contributions to Conformational Analysis, Nucleosides, Nucleotides & Oligonucleotides.

Wolfrom/Isbell/New Investigator Awards Symp. W. Priebe, Dept. of Experimental Therapeutics, U of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Ctr., 1515 Holcombe Blvd., Unit 0422, Houston, TX 77030-1402, (713) 792-3777, fax (713) 563-8001, wp@wt.net

CELLULOSE & RENEWABLE MATERIALS

Program chair unavailable at press time.

Abstract due date unavailable at press time.

CHEMICAL EDUCATION

Program Chairs: J. M. Smist, Dept. of Biology/Chemistry, Springfield C, Springfield, MA 01109, (413) 748-3382, fax (413) 748-3761, jsmist@spfldcol.edu; D. P. Rillema, Dept. of Chemistry, Wichita State U, 1845 Fairmount, Wichita, KS 67260-0051, (316) 978-3732, fax (316) 978-3431, paul.rillema@wichita.edu; M. Fisher, Dept. of Chemistry, St. Vincent C, 300 Frasier Purchase Rd., Latrobe, PA 15650-2690, (724) 805-2356, mfisher@stvincent.edu

Abstracts due March 24.

Advances in Teaching Inorganic Chemistry. J. K. Vohs, Dept. of Chemistry, St. Vincent C, 300 Fraser Purchase Rd., Latrobe, PA 15650, (724) 805-2354, fax (724) 537-4554, jason.vohs@email.stvincent.edu

Chemist & Consumer: Women in the Pharma Industry. D. A. Brooks, Lilly Research Labs, Eli Lilly & Co., Lilly Corporate Ctr., Indianapolis, IN 46285, (317) 433-4950, brooks_dawn_a@lilly.com

Computation, Modeling & Molecular Visualization across the Chemistry Curriculum. E. T. Bell-Loncella, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Pittsburgh, Johnstown, PA 15904, (814) 269-2904, fax (814) 269-7261, etbell@pitt.edu

Current & Historical Perspectives on the Chemist's Teaching Tools. J. Theibault, Education Division, Chemical Heritage Foundation, 315 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106, (215) 925-2222, j.theibault@chemheritage.org; R. Eddleman, Inst. for Interpretation & Education, Chemical Heritage Foundation, 315 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106, (215) 873-8256, jtheibault@chemheritage.org

Disseminating Change. G. Katz, Periodic Round Table, P.O. Box 156, 1469 Rte. 215, Cabot, VT 05647, (802) 563-2078, prt@fairpoint.net

General Papers. N. L. Snyder, Dept. of Chemistry, Hamilton C, 198 College Hill Rd., Clinton, NY 13323, (315) 859-4742, fax (315) 859-4807, nsnyder@hamilton.edu

General Posters. D. P. Rillema; M. Fisher, Dept. of Chemistry, Saint Vincent C, 300 Fraser Purchase Rd., Latrobe, PA 15650, (724) 805-2356, fax (724) 537-4554, matt.fisher@email.stvincent.edu

Green Chemistry Graduate Students. J. D. Fair, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Connecticut, 55 North Eagleville Rd., Unit 3060, Storrs, CT 06269, (860) 486-6488, fax (860) 486-2981, justinfair@uconnchemistry.com

High School Program. C. Rulli, Triton Regional High School, Runnemeade, NJ 08078, (856) 939-4500, crulli@bhprsd.org; W. Bleam, Chemical Heritage Foundation, Roy Eddleman Inst. for Interpretation & Education, 315 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106, wbleam@chemheritage.org

Innovation in Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy in the Undergraduate Curriculum. D. E. Mencer, Dept. of Chemistry, Wilkes U, P.O. Box 111, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18766, (570) 408-4626, fax (570) 408-7862, mencer@wilkes.edu

Innovations Advancing the Interface & Closing the Gap between Basic & Higher Education. R. de Groot, Undergraduate Research Ctr., Occidental C, 1600 Campus Rd., Los Angeles, CA 90041, (626) 826-1157, rdegroot@oxy.edu; G. Barrier, North Carolina State U, Chapel Hill, NC 27599-7575, (828) 728-8407, gina_barrier@ncsu.edu

Introducing the Achievements of the Pharmaceutical Industry into the Chemistry Curriculum. B. Kenney, Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical R&D, P.O. Box 300, 920 Rte. 22, Raritan, NJ 08869-0602, (908) 927-6967, bkenney@prdus.jnj.com

NSF-Catalyzed Innovations in the Undergraduate Curriculum. C. Burkhardt, Dept. of Chemistry & Physics, Radford U, Radford, VA 24142-6949, (540) 831-5661, fax (540) 831-6615, caburkha@radford.edu; R. K. Boggess, Dept. of Chemistry & Physics, Radford U, Radford, VA 24142-6949, (540) 831-5422, fax (540) 831-6615, rboggess@radford.edu

Process-Oriented Guided Inquiry Learning (POGIL). R. S. Moog, Dept. of Chemistry, Franklin & Marshall C, Lancaster, PA 17604-3003, (717) 291-3804, fax (717) 291-4343, rick.moog@fandm.edu

Research in Chemical Education.

Science Education & Civic Engagement: The SENCER Approach. R. D. Sheardy, Dept. of Chemistry & Physics, Texas Woman's U, P.O. Box 425859, Denton, TX 76204-5859, (940) 898-2551, rsheardy@twu.edu

State-of-the-Art Symp.: Density- & Time-Dependent Functional Theories. K. Siam, Dept. of Chemistry, Pittsburg State U, Pittsburg, KS 66762, (620) 235-4754, kssiam@pittstate.edu

Successful Student Affiliates Chapters. N. Bakowski, Dept. of Higher Education, ACS, 1155-16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036, (202) 872-6166, n_bakowski@acs.org

Sustainability across the Chemistry Curriculum: Green Chemistry & Beyond. L. Pence, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Hartford, West Hartford, CT 06117, (860) 768-4356, fax (860) 768-4540, Lpence@mail.hartford.edu

Scholarship of Teaching & Learning in Chemistry. J. Stewart, Dept. of Chemistry, Hope C, 35 East 12th St., Holland, MI 49422-9000, (616) 395-7634, fax (616) 395-7118, stewart@hope.edu; M. Walczak, Dept. of Chemistry, St. Olaf C, Northfield, MN 55057, (507) 786-3498, fax (507) 786-3968, walczak@stolaf.edu

Transitioning into Green Chemistry. J. D. Fair

Undergraduate Research Posters. N. Bakowski

Undergraduate Research: Reasons to Involve Students & Practical Suggestions for Implementation. I. Shibley, Penn State Berks C, Tulpehocken Rd., Reading, PA 19610, (610) 396-6187, fax (610) 396-6024, ias1@psu.edu; L. Tribe, Division of Science, Penn State Berks C, Tulpehocken Rd., Reading, PA 19610, (610) 396-6187, lut1@psu.edu

CHEMICAL HEALTH & SAFETY

Program Chair: S. Wawzyniecki Jr., Dept. of Environmental Health & Safety, U of Connecticut, 3102 Horsebarn Hill Rd., Unit 4097, Storrs, CT 06269, (860) 486-1110, fax (860) 486-1106, stefan.w@uconn.edu

Abstracts due March 17.

Awards Symp. D. Walters, ECSEI, 6807 Breezewood Rd., Raleigh, NC 27607, (919) 851-1465, waltersdb@earthlink.net

Chemical Safety in the Trenches. D. M. Decker, Office of Environmental Health & Safety, U of California, One Shields Ave., Davis, CA 96516, (530) 754-7964, dmdecker@ucdavis.edu

ChemoPhobia. R. Stuart, Environmental Safety Facility, U of Vermont, 667 Spear St., Burlington, VT 05405, (802) 656-5403, fax (802) 656-5407, rstuart@esf.uvm.edu

CHEMICAL INFORMATION

Program Chair: L. R. Solla, Physical Sciences Library, Cornell U, 293 Clark Hall, Ithaca, NY 14853-2501, (607) 255-1361, fax (607) 255-5288, lrm1@cornell.edu

Abstracts due March 24.

ADME-Informatics: Converting Raw Data to Useful Knowledge for Drug Discovery. R. Guha, School of Informatics, Indiana U, 1130 Eigenmann Hall, 1900 East 10th St., Bloomington, IN 47406, (814) 404-5449, rguha@indiana.edu

Chemical Systems Biology: Is It the Future Road for Drug Discovery? R. Guha; J. Scheiber, Lead Finding Platform, Novartis Insts. for BioMedical Research, 250 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, MA 02139, (617) 871-3697, josef.scheiber@novartis.com

CINF Scholarship for Scientific Excellence.

Data Mining & Text Mining Approaches to Drug Discovery. A. Tropsha, Lab for Molecular Modeling, School of Pharmacy, U of North Carolina, CB # 7360, Beard Hall, Chapel Hill, NC 27599-7360, (919) 966-2955, fax (919) 966-0204, alex_tropsha@unc.edu

General Papers. L. R. Solla

Pioneers of Chemical Information. C. F. Huber, Davidson Library, U of California, Santa Barbara, CA 93106-9010, (805) 893-2762, fax (805) 893-8620, huber@library.ucsb.edu

Predictive Properties. D. Wilson, Chemical Abstracts Service, P.O. Box 3012, 2540 Olentangy River Rd., Columbus, OH 43210, (614) 447-3974, fax (614) 447-5470, dwilson@cas.org

Preservation Issues for the Digital Library. R. McFarland, Chemistry Library, Washington U, 549 Louderman Hall, Campus Box 1134, St. Louis, MO 63130, (314) 935-4818, rmcfarland@wustl.edu; A. B. Twiss-Brooks, John Crerar Library, U of Chicago, 5730 South Ellis, Chicago, IL 60637, (773) 702-8777, fax (773) 702-7429, atbrooks@uchicago.edu

Preserving our Chemical Heritage: Cool Collections. M. L. Chapin, Chemistry & Chemical Biology, Harvard U, 12 Oxford St., Cambridge, MA 02138, (617) 496-2728, fax (617) 495-0788, chapin@chemistry.harvard.edu; E. Kajosalo, MIT Libraries, 14S-134, 77 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, MA 02139-4307, (617) 253-9795, fax (617) 253-6365, kajosalo@mit.edu

CHEMICAL TECHNICIANS

Program Chair: K. Hayslip, Process Technologies, Procter & Gamble Co., 8256 Union Centre Blvd., AP-407, West Chester, OH 45069, (513) 634-9729, fax (513) 634-9944, hayslip.kl@pg.com

Abstracts due March 17.

Applied Chemical Technology & Science General Papers. K. Hayslip

Applied Chemical Technology & Science General Posters. K. Hayslip

Women in Chemical Technology Professions. (Cosponsored with WCC.) M. K. Moore, Research Labs, Eastman Chemical Co., P.O. Box 1972, Kingsport, TN 37662-5150, (423) 229-1911, mkmoore@eastman.com

CHEMICAL TOXICOLOGY

Program Chair: K. S. Gates, Depts. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of Missouri, 601 South College Ave., Columbia, MO 65211, (573) 882-6763, fax (573) 882-2754, gatesk@missouri.edu

Abstracts due March 17.

Chemical Biology of Epigenetics. N. Tretyakova, Dept. of Medicinal Chemistry & the Cancer Ctr., U of Minnesota, 425 East River Rd., 790 CCRB, Minneapolis, MN 55455, (612) 626-3432, trety001@umn.edu

Cytochrome P450 Structure, Function & Mechanism. F. P. Guengerich, Dept. of Biochemistry & Ctr. in Molecular Toxicology, Vanderbilt U, 638 Robinson Research Bldg., 23rd & Pierce Aves., Nashville, TN 37232, (615) 322-2261, fax (615) 322-3141, guengerich@toxicology.mc.vanderbilt.edu

Environmental & Human Health Impacts of Nanomaterials. A. B. Kane, Dept. of Pathology & Lab Medicine, Brown U, Box D, Providence, RI 02912, (401) 863-1110, Agnes_Kane@brown.edu

Founders Award Symp. K. S. Gates

General Papers. K. S. Gates

General Papers: Young Investigator Session. K. S. Gates

General Posters. K. S. Gates

Structural Biology of DNA Damage & Repair. M. P. Stone, Dept. of Chemistry & Ctr. in Molecular Toxicology, Vanderbilt U, VU Station B Box 182235, Nashville, TN 37235, (615) 322-2589, fax (615) 343-1234, stone@toxicology.mc.vanderbilt.edu

CHEMISTRY & THE LAW

Program Chair: A. I. Ahmed, Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner, 901 New York Ave., N.W, Washington, DC 20001, (202) 408-4000, fax (202) 408-4400, ali.ahmed@finnegan.com

Abstracts due March 17.

COLLOID & SURFACE CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: J. Texter, C of Technology, Eastern Michigan U, Ypsilanti, MI 48197, (734) 487-4587, jtexter@emich.edu

Abstracts due March 17.

Advances in Nanomedicine 2008. A. Wei, Dept. of Chemistry, Purdue U, 560 Oval Dr., West Lafayette, IN 47907-2084, (765) 494-5257, fax (765) 494-0239, alexwei@purdue.edu; K. Kostarelos, Ctr. for Drug Delivery Research, School of Pharmacy, U of London, 29-39 Brunswick Square, London, WC1N 1AX, England, 44-0207-753-5861, fax 44-0207-753-5942, kostas.kostarelos@pharmacy.ac.uk

Applications of Self-Assembled Block Copolymer Systems. R. Nagarajan, Molecular Sciences & Engineering Team, Natick Soldier Research, Development & Engineering Ctr., Kansas St., Natick, MA 01760, (508) 233-6445, fax (508) 233-4469, Ramanathan.Nagarajan@us.army.mil

Biological & Biomimetic Interfacial Electron Transfer. E. Borguet, Dept. of Chemistry, Temple U, 201 Beury Hall, 1901 North 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122, (215) 204-9696, fax (215) 204-9530, eborguet@temple.edu; D. H. Waldeck, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Pittsburgh, 219 Parkman Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15260, (412) 422-4046, dave@pitt.edu

COLL Symp. in Memory of Janos Fendler. C. D. Tran, Chemistry, Marquette U, P.O. Box 1881, Milwaukee, WI 53201-1881, (414) 288-5428, fax (414) 288-7066, chieu.tran@marquette.edu; N. A. Kotov, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, U of Michigan, 2300 Hayward St., Ann Arbor, MI 48109-2136, (734) 763-8768, kotov@umich.edu; W. Hinze, Chemistry, Wake Forest U, Salem Hall Box 7486, Winston-Salem, NC 27109, (336) 758-5509, hinze@wfu.edu; K. Kurihara, Tohoku U, Sendai, Japan, 81227957205, kurihara@tagentohoku.ac.jp; E. Hutter, Dept. of Chemistry, Clarkson U, Ctr. for Advanced Materials Processing, Box 5814, Potsdam, NY 13699-5814, (315) 268-7149, fax (315) 268-4416, huttere@clarkson.edu

Fundamental Research in Colloid & Surface Chemistry. R. Nagarajan

Hierarchically Organized Nanoparticle Assemblies: Learning from Biological Systems. Q. Wang, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of South Carolina, 631 Summer St., Columbia, SC 29208, (803) 777-8436, fax (803) 777-9521, wang@mail.chem.sc.edu; C. M. Mello, Biological Sciences & Engineering Team, Natick Soldier Research, Development & Engineering Ctr., Kansas St., Natick, MA 01760, (508) 233-5825, fax (508) 233-4469, Charlene.Mello@us.army.mil

Novel Model Systems for Bilayer Lipid Membranes Symp. in Memory of Mike White. B. E. Koel, Dept. of Chemistry & CAMN, Lehigh U, Six East Packer Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18015, (610) 758-5650, fax (610) 758-6555, brk205@lehigh.edu; X. Zhu, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Minnesota, 207 Pleasant St., S.E., Minneapolis, MN 55455, (612) 624-7849, fax (612) 626-7541, zhu@chem.umn.edu; M. Henderson, William R. Wiley Environmental Molecular Sciences Lab, P.O. Box 999, K8-93, Richland, WA 99352, (509) 376-2192, ma.henderson@pnl.gov

COMPUTERS IN CHEMISTRY

Program Chairs: J. D. Madura, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, Ctr. for Computational Sciences, Duquesne U, 600 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15282, (412) 396-6341, fax (412) 396-5683, madura@duq.edu; E. X. Esposito, Chemical Computing Group, 1010 Sherbrooke St. West, Suite 910, Montreal, QC H3A 2R7, Canada, (514) 393-1055, emilio.esposito@gmail.com; A. Roitberg, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Florida, NPB 2336, P.O. Box 118435, Gainesville, FL 32611-8435, (352) 392-6972, adrian@qtp.ufl.edu

Abstracts due March 17.

Chemical Computing Group Excellence Award. A. Good, Dept. of Computer-Aided Drug Design, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Five Research Pkwy., Wallingford, CT 06443, (203) 677-6761, andrew.good@bms.com

Combining Computational Chemistry & Bioinformatics. T. Wymore, Biomedical Initiative Group, Pittsburgh Supercomputing Ctr., 4400 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213, (412) 268-4960, fax (412) 268-8200, wymore@psc.edu

Computational Approaches for Fragment Screening. D. Joseph-McCarthy, Chemical & Screening Sciences, Wyeth, 200 Cambridge Park Dr., Cambridge, MA 02140, (617) 665-5627, DJoseph@wyeth.com

Drug Discovery. I. Visiers, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, 75 Sidney St., Cambridge, MA 02139, (617) 444-1365, Irache.Visiers@mpi.com

Emerging Technologies. C. M. Breneman, Dept. of Chemistry/RECCR Ctr., Rensselaer Polytechnic Inst., 110 Eighth St., Ctr. for Biotechnology & Interdisciplinary Studies, Troy, NY 12180, (518) 276-2678, fax (518) 276-4887, brenec@rpi.edu

Exploring Chemical Reactions on Multiple Time & Length Scales with QM/MM Methods. A. Kohlmeyer, Ctr. for Molecular Modeling, Chemistry Dept., U of Pennsylvania, 231 South 34th St., Philadelphia, PA 19104, (215) 898-1582, akohlmey@cmm.chem.upenn.edu

Free-Energy Simulation: From Academic Research to Industrial Application. W. Yang, Institute of Molecular Biophysics, School of Computational Science & Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, Florida State U, Tallahassee, FL 32306, (850) 645-6884, fax (850) 644-7244, yang@sb.fsu.edu

Hewlett-Packard Scholar Awards. C. M. Breneman

Kinases. E. Lunney, Pfizer, Bldg. CB1/Room B017, 10777 Science Ctr. Dr., San Diego, CA 92121-1111, (858) 622-7662, beth.lunney@pfizer.com; S. F. Yan, Genomics Inst. of Novartis Research Foundation, 10675 John Jay Hopkins Dr., San Diego, CA 92121, (858) 812-1896, fax (858) 812-1570, syan@gnf.org; W. D. Cornell, Merck Research Labs, Rahway, NJ 07065, (732) 594-4954, wendy_cornell@merck.com

Molecular Mechanics. E. X. Esposito

Pharmacology: The Forgotten Art of Drug Discovery. T. I. Oprea, Division of Biocomputing, Dept. of Biochemistry & Molecular Biology, U of New Mexico School of Medicine, MSC11 6145, U of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131, (505) 272-3694, toprea@salud.unm.edu

Poster Session. E. X. Esposito

Quantum Chemistry. A. Roitberg

ENVIRONMENTAL CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: D. D. Dionysiou, Civil & Environmental Engineering, U of Cincinnati, 741 Baldwin Hall, Cincinnati, OH 45221-0071, (513) 556-3637, fax (513) 556-2599, dionysdd@email.uc.edu

Abstracts due March 17.

Emerging Technologies for a Cleaner & Sustainable Environment. V. Shah, Dept. of Biology, Dowling C, Oakdale, NY 11769, (631) 244-3339, ShahV@dowling.edu; C. A. Ekstein, Chemical, Bioengineering, Environmental & Transport Division (CBET), Natl. Science Foundation, 4201 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA 22230, (703) 292-7941, fax (703) 292-9098, cekstein@nsf.gov

Environmental Characterization, Impacts & Applications of Nanocarbons. S. Agnihotri, Dept. of Civil & Environmental Engineering, U of Tennessee, 73A Perkins Hall, Knoxville, TN 37996-2010, (865) 974-7728, fax (865) 974-2669, sagnihot@utk.edu

General Papers. D. D. Dionysiou, Dept. of Civil & Environmental Engineering, U of Cincinnati, 741 Baldwin Hall, Cincinnati, OH 45221-0071, (513) 556-3637, fax (513) 556-2599, dionysios.d.dionysio@uc.edu

Legends of Environmental Chemistry. (Cosponsored with HIST.) V. Turoski, Division of Environmental Chemistry, 345 East Wisconsin Ave., Neenah, WI 54956, (920) 729-9281, vturoski@execpc.com; S. D. Richardson, Natl. Exposure Research Lab, U.S. EPA, 960 College Station Rd., Athens, GA 30605, (706) 355-8304, fax (706) 355-8302, richardson.susan@epa.gov

Microbial, Molecular & Mineralogical Characteristics of Biological Metal Oxidation. C. M. Hansel, Dept. of Geological & Environmental Sciences, Stanford U, 118 Braun Hall, Stanford, CA 94305-2115, (650) 723-4152, hansel@stanford.edu; W. D. Burgos, Dept. of Civil & Environmental Engineering, Pennsylvania State U, 212 Sackett Bldg., University Park, PA 16802, (814) 863-0578, fax (814) 863-7304, wdb3@psu.edu

Processing of Organic Pollutants in Aquatic Systems: From Micropollutants to Industrial Contaminants. W. A. Arnold, Dept. of Civil Engineering, U of Minnesota, 500 Pillsbury Dr. S.E., Minneapolis, MN 55455, (612) 625-8582, fax (612) 626-7750, arnol032@tc.umn.edu; P. J. Vikesland, Dept. of Civil & Environmental Engineering, Virginia Polytechnic Inst. & State U, 418 Durham Hall, Blacksburg, VA 24061, (540) 231-3568, pvikes@vt.edu

Tailored Surfaces for Environmental Remediation. J. Monnell, Dept. of Civil & Environmental Engineering, U of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA 15261, (412) 624-8608, fax (412) 624-1035, jmonnell@engr.pitt.edu

C. Ellen Gonter Award Symp. (Cosponsored with YCC.) T. A. Anderson, Dept. of Environmental Toxicology, Inst. of Environmental & Human Health, Texas Tech U, Lubbock, TX 79409-1163, (806) 885-4567, fax (806) 885-4577, todd.anderson@tiehh.ttu.edu

FLUORINE CHEMISTRY

Program Chairs: V. A. Petrov, Central R&D, DuPont, Experimental Station, P.O. Box 80500, Wilmington, DE 19880-0500, (302) 695-1958, fax (302) 695-8281, Viacheslav.A.Petrov@usa.dupont.com; D. O'Hagan, School of Chemistry, U of St. Andrews, North Haugh, St. Andrews, KY16 9ST, Scotland., 00-44-1334-467176, fax 00-44-1334-463808, do1@st-andrews.ac.uk; V. Soloshonok, Chemistry, U of Oklahoma, 620 Parrington Oval, Room 208, Norman, OK 73071, (405) 325-8279, vadim@ou.edu

Abstracts due March 17.

Fluorinated Biologically Active Compounds: Synthesis & Properties. D. O'Hagan; V. Soloshonok; V. A. Petrov

FUEL CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: M. M. Maroto-Valer, School of Chemical & Environmental Engineering, U of Nottingham, University Park, Nottigham, NG7 2RD, England, 44-115-846-6893, fax 44-115-951-4115, Mercedes.maroto-valer@nottingham.ac.uk

Abstracts due March 28.

Advances in Fuel Science & Technology. M. M. Maroto-Valer

Ash & Slag Chemistry in Power Systems. S. Benson, Energy & Environmental Research Ctr., U of North Dakota, 15 North 23rd St., Grand Forks, ND 58203, (701) 777-5177, fax (701) 777-5181, sbenson@undeerc.org; M. Schreiner, Inst. for Energy Process Engineering & Chemical Engineering, TU Bergakademie Freiberg, Reiche Zeche, 09596 Freiberg, SN Germany, 49 (0) 3731/394520 fax 49 (0) 3731/394555, Marcus.Schreiner@iec.tu-freiberg.de

Carbon Capture & Storage. D. J. Fauth, U.S. Dept. of Energy, Natl. Energy Technology Lab, P.O. Box 10940, Pittsburgh, PA 15236-0940, (412) 386-4618, fax (412) 386-4810, fauth@netl.doe.gov; B. R. Strazisar, Natl. Energy Technology Lab, U.S. Dept. of Energy, P.O. Box 10940, Pittsburgh, PA 15236, (412) 386-5988, fax (412) 386-4806, brian.strazisar@netl.doe.gov; T. Filburn, Dept. of Mechanical Engineering, U of Hartford, 200 Bloomfield, West Hartford, CT 06117, (860) 768-4843, fax (860) 768-5073, filburn@hartford.edu

Fine Particulate (PM2.5) Formation & Emissions from Fuel Combustion. K. O. Lee, Engine & Emissions Research, Argonne Natl. Lab, Ctr. for Transportation Research (362-C253), 9700 South Cass Ave., Argonne, IL 60439, (630) 252-9403, fax (630) 252-3443, klee@anl.gov

Fuel-Cell Chemistry & Operation. A. M. Herring, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, Colorado School of Mines, Golden, CO 80401, (303) 384-2082, fax (303) 273-3730, aherring@mines.edu; T. A. Zawodzinski Jr., Dept. of Chemical Engineering, Case Western Reserve U, A. W. Smith Building, 10900 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106-7217, (216) 368-5547, fax (216) 368-0953, taz5@po.cwru.edu; S. J. Hamrock, Fuel-Cell Components Program, 3M Co., 3M Ctr., St. Paul, MN 55144, (651) 733-4254, fax (651) 575-1187, sjhamrock@mmm.com

Gas Hydrates & Clathrates. C. E. Taylor, U.S. Dept. of Energy, Natl. Energy Technology Lab, P.O. Box 10940, Pittsburgh, PA 15236-0940, (412) 386-6058, fax (412) 386-5920, charles.taylor@netl.doe.gov; D. Mahajan, Energy Science & Technology Dept., Brookhaven Natl. Lab, Upton, NY 11973, (631) 344-4985, fax (613) 344-7905, dmahajan@bnl.gov

Hydrogen Fuel Science & Technology. P. P. Edwards, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Oxford, Oxford, England, 44-0-1865-272-646, peter.edwards@chemistry.oxford.ac.uk; D. C. Cronauer, Chemical Engineering Div., Argonne Natl. Lab, 9700 South Cass Ave., Argonne, IL 60439, (630) 252-1907, fax (630) 252-4176, dccronauer@anl.gov; S. Katikaneni, Strategic Focus Team-Hydrogen & Fuel Cells, Saudi Aramco, Research & Development Ctr., Bldg. 2296, Room GB-208, P.O. Box 12814, Dhahran 31311, Saudi Arabia, 966-3-872-5115, fax 966-3-876-2812, Sai.katikaneni@aramco.com

Microreactor Engineering in Fuel Science. S. Chattopadhyay, Catacel Corp., 7998 Gotham Rd., Garrettsville, OH 44231, (330) 527-0731, fax (330) 527-0761, sudipta@catacel.com; A. L. Y. Tonkovich, Development Leader, Velocys, 7950 Corporate Blvd., Plain City, OH 43064, (614) 733-3330, fax (614) 733-3301, tonkovich@velocys.com

Oil Shale Symp. O. I. Ogunsola, Office of Natural Gas & Petroleum Technology, U.S. Dept. of Energy, 1000 Independence Ave., S.W., Washington, DC 20585, (202) 586-6743, fax (202) 586-6221, olayinka.ogunsola@hq.doe.gov; A. M. Hartstein, Technology & Management Services, 18757 North Frederick Rd., Gaithersburg, MD 20879, (301) 807-6685, arthartstein@gmail.com; O. M. Ogunsola, Tryby Energy, Minerals & Environmental Corp., P.O. Box 1072, Woodbridge, VA 22195, (703) 583-5647, fax (703) 583-5647, president@temec5.com

GEOCHEMISTRY

Program Chair: D. B. Kent, U. S. Geological Survey, 345 Middlefield Rd., Menlo Park, CA 94025, (650) 329-4461, fax (650) 329-4545, dbkent@usgs.gov

Abstracts due March 17.

Biogeochemical Redox Processes in Soils & Sediments. K. M. Campbell, U.S. Geological Survey, 345 Middlefield Rd. M.S. 465, Menlo Park, CA 94025, (650) 329-4604, fax (650) 329-4545, kcampbell@usgs.gov; M. Ginder-Vogel, Environmental Soil Chemistry, U of Delaware, 152 Townsend Hall, Newark, DE 19716, (302) 831-0608, mattgv@gmail.com

General Geochemistry Posters. D. B. Kent

Siderophores: From Biogeochemistry to Medical Applications. (Cosponsored with INOR.) B. Mishra, Dept. of Geosciences, Princeton U, B80 Guyot Hall, Washington Rd., Princeton, NJ 08544, (574) 386-3189, bmishra@princeton.edu; A. M. L. Kraepiel, Dept. of Chemistry, Princeton U, Guyot Hall, Princeton, NJ 08540, (609) 258-8463, fax (609) 258-5242, kraepiel@princeton.edu

Gestalt of Porous Media: Understanding Chemical, Geochemical & Biogeochemical Reactions in Porous Media. G. D. Redden, Idaho Natl. Lab, P.O. Box 1625, M.S. 2008, Idaho Falls, ID 83415, (208) 526-0765, george.redden@inl.gov; F. S. Colwell, C of Oceanic & Atmospheric Sciences, Oregon State U, Corvallis, OR 97331, (541) 737-5220, rcolwell@coas.oregonstate.edu; C. J. Werth, Dept. of Civil & Environmental Engineering & Ctr. of Advanced Materials for Purification of Water with Systems, U of Illinois, 3215 Newmark Civil Engineering Lab, 205 North Mathews Ave., Urbana, IL 61801, (217) 333-3822, fax (217) 333-6968, werth@uiuc.edu

HISTORY OF CHEMISTRY

Program chair unavailable at press time.

Abstract due date unavailable at press time.

INDUSTRIAL & ENGINEERING CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: M. A. Gonzalez, Sustainable Technology Division, U.S. EPA, 26 West Martin Luther King Dr., M.S. 466, Cincinnati, OH 45268, (513) 569-7998, fax (513) 569-7111, gonzalez.michael@epa.gov

Abstracts due March 17.

Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Journal of Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Research. S. D. Alexandratos, Dept. of Chemistry, Hunter C of the City U of New York, 695 Park Ave., New York, NY 10021, (212) 650-3914, alexsd@hunter.cuny.edu

Chemistry in the Electronic Industry. C. Curtis, Chemical Sciences & Nanoscience, Natl. Renewable Energy Lab., 1617 Cole Blvd, Golden, CO 80401, (303) 384-6270, fax (303) 384-6150, calvin_curtis@nrel.gov

Environmental & Economic Metrics for Green Technologies. M. A. Gonzalez; P. G. Jessop, Dept. of Chemistry, Queen's U, Kingston, ON K7L 3N6, Canada, (613) 533-3212, jessop@chem.queensu.ca

Synthetically Useful Organic Molecules from Renewable Resources. J. T. Ciszewski, Sustainable Technology Div., U.S. EPA, 26 West Martin Luther King Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45268, (513) 569-7380, Ciszewski.Jim@epamail.epa.gov

INORGANIC CHEMISTRY

Program Chairs: B. T. Donovan-Merkert, Dept. of Chemistry, U of North Carolina, 9201 University City Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28223-0001, (704) 687-4436, fax (704) 687-3151, bdonovan@uncc.edu; D. C. Crans, Dept. of Chemistry, Colorado State U, Fort Collins, CO 80523, (970) 491-7635, fax (970) 491-1801, crans@lamar.colostate.edu

Abstracts due March 17.

Activation of Dinitrogen: Past, Present & Future. P. J. Chirik, Dept. of Chemistry & Chemical Biology, Cornell U, Baker Lab, Ithaca, NY 14853, (607) 254-4538, fax (607) 255-4137, pc92@cornell.edu

Bioinorganic Chemistry: DNA & RNA. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) D. C. Crans

Bioinorganic Chemistry: Enzymes & Coenzymes. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) D. C. Crans

Chemistry of Lanthanides & Actinides. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) B. T. Donovan-Merkert

Chemistry of Materials. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) B. T. Donovan-Merkert

Coordination Chemistry: Characterization & Applications. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) B. T. Donovan-Merkert

Coordination Chemistry: Synthesis. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) B. T. Donovan-Merkert

Environmental Aspects of Inorganic Chemistry. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) B. T. Donovan-Merkert

Frontiers in Metal Dithiolene Chemistry. S. J. Burgmayer, Dept. of Chemsitry, Bryn Mawr, 101 North Merion Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010, (610) 526-5106, sburgmay@brynmawr.edu; P. Basu, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, Duquesne U, 600 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15282, (412) 396-6345, fax (412) 396-5683, basu@duq.edu

Fullerene Fragments & Carbon Nanotubes: Designed Synthesis, Unusual Reactions & Coordination Chemistry. M. A. Petrukhina, Dept. of Chemistry, U at Albany, SUNY, 1400 Washington Ave., Albany, NY 12222, (518) 442-4406, fax (518) 442-3462, marina@albany.edu; L. T. Scott, Dept. of Chemistry, Boston C, Merkert Chemistry Ctr., 2609 Beacon St., Chestnut Hill, MA 02467-3860, (617) 552-8024, fax (617) 552-6454, lawrence.scott@bc.edu

General Inorganic Chemistry.

Guilty Pleasures: The Joys of Metal Complexes of Noninnocent, Redox-Active Ligands. A. F. Heyduk, Dept. of Chemistry, U of California, 1120 Natural Science 2, Irvine, CA 92697-2025, (949) 824-8806, aheyduk@uci.edu; S. N. Brown, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of Notre Dame, 251 Nieuwland Science Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556-5670, (574) 631-4659, Seth.N.Brown.114@nd.edu

Inorganic Catalysts. B. T. Donovan-Merkert

Inorganic Materials in Nanoscience. B. T. Donovan-Merkert

Main-Group Chemistry. B. T. Donovan-Merkert

Nanoscience. B. T. Donovan-Merkert

Organometallic Chemistry. B. T. Donovan-Merkert

Pyrrolic Ligands: Synthesis, Coordination & Anion Recognition Chemistry. C. Brückner, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Connecticut, 55 North Eagleville Rd., Unit 3060, Storrs, CT 06269-3060, (860) 486-2743, fax (860) 486-2981, c.bruckner@uconn.edu; S. M. Cohen, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of California, San Diego, 9500 Gilman Dr., La Jolla, CA 92093-0358, (858) 822-5596, fax (858) 822-5598, scohen@ucsd.edu

Synthesis & Characterization of Materials. B. T. Donovan-Merkert

MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: J. R. McCarthy, Eli Lilly & Co., Lilly Corporate Ctr., Indianapolis, IN 46285, (317) 433-1345, jmccarthy@lilly.com

Abstracts due March 17.

For general oral sessions the extended abstracts (approximately 1,000 words and can include structures) must be sent to the program chair by March 28.

Advances in Adjunctive Therapy for Treating Schizophrenia. J. E. Macor, Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharmaceutical Research Inst., Five Research Pkwy., Wallingford, CT 06492, (203) 677-7092, john.macor@bms.com

Allosteric Kinase Inhibitors. M. E. Fraley, Dept. of Medicinal Chemistry, Merck Research Labs, 770 Sumneytown Pike, West Point, PA 19486, (215) 652-6937, fax (215) 652-6345, mark_fraley@merck.com

Brazilian Structure-Based Drug Design. M. L. Lamb, AstraZeneca R&D Boston, 35 Gatehouse Dr., Waltham, MA 02451, (781) 839-4401, Michelle.Lamb@astrazeneca.com; J. D. Figueroa, Dept. of Chemistry, Military Inst. of Engineering, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 001-5521-2546-7057, figueroa@ime.eb.br

Case Histories of Array-Driven Lead Optimization: Opportunities & Lessons. S. J. Macdonald, GlaxoSmithKline, RI-CEDD, Stevenage, SG1 2NY, England, 011-1438-768249 ext. 8249, simon.jf.macdonald@gsk.com

Cocrystals & Crystal Engineering of Pharmaceuticals. N. A. Meanwell, Dept. of Chemistry, Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharmaceutical Research Institute, Five Research Pkwy., Wallingford, CT 06492, (203) 677-6679, Nicholas.Meanwell@bms.com

General Oral Session.

General Poster Session.

Graduate Predoctoral Fellow Symp. D. J. Abraham, Dept. of Medicinal Chemistry & Inst. for Structural Biology & Drug Discovery, Virginia Commonwealth U, Box 980540, Richmond, VA 23219-1540, (804) 828-8183, fax (804) 827-3664, dabraham@vcu.edu

Histamine H3 Antagonists. N. Sato, Tsukuba Research Inst., Merck Tsukuba, 3 Okubo, Tsukuba, Ibaraki, 300-2611, Japan, 011-81-29-877-2000, nagaaki_sato@merck.com

Modulation of Ligand-Gated Ion Channels for the Treatment of CNS Diseases. M. J. Chapdelaine, Dept. of Chemistry, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, 1800 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803, (302) 886-2582, marc.chapdelaine@astrazeneca.com

Molecular Imaging in Drug Development & Chemistry I. G. Chiosis, Program in Molecular Pharmacology & Chemistry & Dept. of Medicine, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Ctr., 1275 York Ave. ZRB2103, New York, NY 10021, (646) 888-2235, fax (646) 422-0416, chiosisg@mskcc.org; P. R. Bernstein, LO Chemistry, CNS Discovery, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, 1800 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19850, (302) 886-8966, fax (302) 886-4989, peter.bernstein@astrazeneca.com

Molecular Imaging in Drug Development & Chemistry II. C. S. Elmore, CNS Chemistry, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, 1800 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19850-5437, (302) 885-5934, fax (302) 886-5382, Chad.elmore@astrazeneca.com; P. R. Bernstein

New Advances in Modulating Lipid Metabolizing Enzymes. D. A. Burnett, CV/CNS Chemical Research, Schering-Plough Research Institute, 2015 Galloping Hill Rd., M.S. 2800, Kenilworth, NJ 07033, (908) 740-3472, duane.burnett@spcorp.com

New Frontiers in Drug Discovery. J. Zablocki, Dept. of Bioorganic Chemistry, CV Therapeutics, 3172 Porter Dr., Palo Alto, CA 94304, (650) 384-8547, jeff.zablocki@cvt.com

Robertson/Scarborough Symp. D. J. Abraham

Selective Progesterone Receptor Modulators. J. A. Dodge, Lilly Research Labs, Indianapolis, IN 46285, (317) 276-8252, fax (317) 277-2035, dodge_jeffrey_a@lilly.com; T. I. Richardson, Discovery Chemistry Research & Technology, Eli Lilly & Co., Lilly Corporate Ctr., Indianapolis, IN 46285, (317) 433-2372, fax (317) 433-0552, t_richardson@lilly.com

Blood-Brain Barrier. C. L. Hamblett, Dept. of Drug Design, Merck Research Labs, 33 Ave. Louis Pasteur, Boston, MA 02115, (617) 992-2053, christopher_hamblett@merck.com; M. G. Stanton, Dept. of Drug Design, Merck Research Labs, 33 Ave. Louis Pasteur, Boston, MA 02115, (617) 992-2050, matthew_stanton@merck.com

Emerging Potential of the Purinergic Signaling System. P. S. Watson, Dept. of Chemistry, Inspire Pharmaceuticals, 4222 Emperor Blvd., Suite 200, Durham, NC 27703, (919) 941-9777, pwatson@inspirepharm.com

Future of Structure-Based Drug Design for GPCR Targets. J. Krumrine, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, 1800 Concord Pike, P.O. Box 15437, Wilmington, DE 19850-5437, (302) 886-8966, jennifer.krumrine@astrazeneca.com

NUCLEAR CHEMISTRY & TECHNOLOGY

Program Chair: R. Lacey, Dept. of Chemistry, State U of New York, Stony Brook, NY 11794-3400, (631) 632-7955, fax (631) 632-7987, Roy.Lacey@Stonybrook.edu

Abstracts due March 17.

21st-Century Radiochemistry Opportunities: A Symp. Highlighting Nuclear Science Workforce Needs. M. A. Stoyer, Chemical Biology & Nuclear Science Div., Lawrence Livermore Natl. Lab, L-236, Livermore, CA 94550, (925) 423-3079, fax (925) 422-3160, mastoyer@llnl.gov

Frontiers of Nuclear Chemistry Research: A Graduate Student Research Symp. A. Bickley, Dept. of Chemistry, Michigan State U, Natl. Superconducting Cyclotron Lab, One Cyclotron, East Lansing, MI 48824-1321, (517) 355-9671, fax (517) 353-5967, bickley@nscl.msu.edu; J. Jia, Dept. of Chemistry, State U of New York, Stony Brook, NY 11794-3400, (631) 632-7905, jjia@bnl.gov; A. C. Mignerey, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of Maryland, College Park, MD 20742, (301) 405-1852, fax (301) 314-9121, mignerey@umd.edu; J. D. Robertson, Dept. of Chemistry & Research Reactor Ctr., U of Missouri, Columbia, MO 65211, (573) 882-2240, fax (573) 882-2754, robertsonjo@missouri.edu; H. Nitsche, U of California, Chemistry Dept. & Lawrence Berkeley Natl. Lab, Glenn T. Seaborg Ctr., One Cyclotron Rd., MS 70A-1150, Berkeley, CA 94720, (510) 486-5615, fax (510) 486-7444, HNitsche@lbl.gov; R. Lacey; R. T. de Souza, Dept. of Chemistry, Indiana U, 800 East Kirkwood Ave., Room C230A, Bloomington, IN 47405-7102, (812) 855-3767, desouza@indiana.edu; W. U. Schröder, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Rochester, 500 Wilson Blvd., Rochester, NY 14627, (585) 275-8263, schroeder@chem.rochester.edu; S. Yennello, Dept. of Chemistry & Cyclotron Inst., Texas A&M U, 3366 TAMUS, College Station, TX 77845, (979) 845-1411, yennello@comp.tamu.edu

Research Related to the Environmental Management Mission of the Dept. of Energy. G. P. Halada, Materials Science & Engineering, State U of New York, Stony Brook, NY 11794-2275, (516) 632-8526, fax (516) 632-8052, ghalada@ms.cc.sunysb.edu; S. B. Clark, Chemistry Dept., Washington State U, Pullman, WA 99164, (509) 335-1411, s_clark@wsu.edu; J. Gillow, Arcadis U.S., 630 Plaza Dr., Suite 100, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129, (303) 471-3446, jgillow@arcadis-us.com

Symp. Marking the 25th Anniversary of the Nuclear Chemistry Summer Schools. W. F. Kinard, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, C of Charleston, 58 Coming St., Room 310, Charleston, SC 29424, (843) 953-5587, fax (843) 953-1404, kinardf@cofc.edu

Symp. To Honor the Scientific Career of John M. Alexander. R. Lacey; J. Jia; J. B. Natowitz, Dept. of Chemistry & Cyclotron Inst., Texas A&M U, College Station, TX 77843, (979) 845-1415, fax (979) 845-1899, natowitz@comp.tamu.edu

ORGANIC CHEMISTRY

Program Chairs: W. J. Greenlee, Dept. of Chemical Research, Schering-Plough Research Inst., 2015 Galloping Hill Rd., Kenilworth, NJ 07033, (908) 740-2220, fax (908) 740-7164, william.greenlee@spcorp.com; S. M. Sieburth, Dept. of Chemistry, Temple U, 1901 North 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19122, (215) 204-7916, fax (215) 204-1532, scott.sieburth@temple.edu

Abstracts due March 7.

Please submit abstracts using the Online Abstract Submittal System (OASYS) at oasys.acs.org/. The deadline for online submittals is Friday, March 7. If you do not have Web access, contact the program chairs before March 1.

Notes to authors:

1. Read the instructions for authors in OASYS; record your ID number and password immediately. Use these to reaccess your abstract if you need to edit it. This will help avoid duplicate submissions and simplify communications. Include your abstract number in all e-mail correspondence with the program chairs.

2. Take note of whether you are entering an abstract for an oral session or a poster session and make sure that you check the correct box when entering your abstract.

3.The graphics appear much clearer in the abstracts if images are submitted as a .GIF file saved directly from the drawing program.

4. If multiple papers are being submitted (especially if you are submitting abstracts to other divisions), please indicate this in the comments box so that scheduling conflicts can be avoided.

5. Special scheduling requests must be made when your abstract is submitted; there is no guarantee that your request can be honored.

6.Please capitalize only the first word in your title and other words for which capitalization is necessary (for example, name reactions).

7. The Sci-Mix Poster Session is a multidisciplinary poster session held on Monday evening. Posters for Sci-Mix are chosen by the program chair from among the poster abstracts entered for the regular poster sessions. If you are interested in presenting at both a regular poster session and Sci-Mix, please check the appropriate box when you enter your abstract.

Information on travel award grants for the Philadelphia ACS meeting is available on the Division of Organic Chemistry website at organicdivision.org. Individuals who apply for travel grants should first enter their own abstract(s) into OASYS and indicate the abstract number(s) on the award application.

Advances in the Organic Synthesis/Biosynthesis of Materials through the Field of Ionic Liquids. S. V. Malhotra, Dept. of Chemistry & Environmental Science, New Jersey Inst. of Technology, University Heights, Newark, NJ 07102, (973) 596-5583, fax (973) 596-3586, malhotra@njit.edu

Arthur C. Cope & Cope Scholars Award Symp. W. J. Greenlee

Asymmetric Reactions & Syntheses. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) W. J. Greenlee, S. M. Sieburth

Biologically Related Molecules & Processes. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) W. J. Greenlee, S. M. Sieburth

Combinatorial Catalysis & Screening. D. B. Berkowitz, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE 68588-0304, (402) 472-2738, dbb@unlserve.unl.edu; A. Pfaltz, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Basel, St. Johanns-Ring 19, Basel, CH-4056, Switzerland, 4161-2671108, fax 4161-2671103, andreas.pfaltz@unibas.ch

Division of Organic Chemistry Centennial Symp. R. A. Volkmann, Pfizer Global R&D, Eastern Point Rd., Groton, CT 06340, (860) 441-4662, fax (860) 686-0590, robert.a.volkmann@pfizer.com; C. A. Maryanoff, Cordis Corp., Welsh & McKean Rds., Spring House, PA 19477, (215) 628-5650, fax (215) 540-4713, cmaryano@crdus.jnj.com; M. P. Doyle, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of Maryland, College Park, MD 20742, (301) 405-1788, fax (301) 314-2779, mdoyle3@umd.edu; F. A. Davis, Dept. of Chemistry, Temple U, 13th & Norris Sts., Philadelphia, PA 19122, (215) 204-0477, fax (215) 205-0478, fdavis@temple.edu

Fullerene Fragments & Carbon Nanotubes. L. T. Scott, Dept. of Chemistry, Boston C, Merkert Chemistry Ctr., Chestnut Hill, MA 02467-3860, (617) 552-8024, fax (617) 552-6454, lawrence.scott@bc.edu

Heterocycles & Aromatics. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) W. J. Greenlee, S. M. Sieburth

Material, Devices & Switches. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) W. J. Greenlee, S. M. Sieburth

Metal-Mediated Reactions & Syntheses. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) W. J. Greenlee, S. M. Sieburth

Molecular Recognition & Self-Assembly. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) W. J. Greenlee, S. M. Sieburth

New Reactions & Methodology. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) W. J. Greenlee, S. M. Sieburth

Peptides, Proteins & Amino Acids. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) W. J. Greenlee, S. M. Sieburth

Physical Organic Chemistry: Calculations, Mechanisms, Photochemistry & High-Energy Species. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) W. J. Greenlee, S. M. Sieburth

Process Chemistry. A. F. Abdel-Magid, Chemical Development, R. W. Johnson Pharmaceutical Research Inst., Welsh & McKean Rds., Spring House, PA 19477, (215) 628-5606, fax (215) 628-7067, AMAGID@prius.jnj.com

Technical Achievements in Organic Chemistry Award Symp. R. D. Larsen, Chemical Process R&D, Amgen, One Amgen Ctr. Dr., M.S. 29-M-A, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320, (805) 313-5267, fax (805) 375-4531, rlarsen@amgen.com

Tetrahedron Prize Award Symp. S. S. Hall, Dept. of Chemistry, Rutgers, the State U of New Jersey, 73 Warren St., Newark, NJ 07102-1811, (973) 353-5068, fax (973) 353-1250, stanhall@andromeda.rutgers.edu

Total Synthesis of Complex Molecules. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) W. J. Greenlee, S. M. Sieburth

Young Academic Investigators Symp. H. M. L. Davies, Dept. of Chemistry, State U of New York, Buffalo, NY 14260, (716) 645-6800 ext. 2186, fax (716) 645-6547, hdavies@acsu.buffalo.edu; L. McElwee-White, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Florida, P.O. Box 117200, Gainesville, FL 32611-7200, (352) 392-8768, fax (392) 846-0296, lmwhite@chem.ufl.edu

Young Industrial Investigators Symp. D. Huryn, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Pennsylvania, 231 South 34th St., Philadelphia, PA 19104, (215) 746-3567, huryn@sas.upenn.edu

PETROLEUM CHEMISTRY

Program chair unavailable at press time.

Abstract due date unavailable at press time.

PHYSICAL CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: L. J. Butler, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Chicago, James Franck Inst., 929 East 57th St., Chicago, IL 60637, (773) 702-7206, L-Butler@uchicago.edu

Abstracts due March 17.

Advances in the Electronic Structure of Transition Metal Systems & Organometallics. M-H. Baik, Dept. of Chemistry, Indiana U, 800 East Kirkwood Ave., Bloomington, IN 47405, (812) 856-0454, fax (812) 855-8300, mbaik@indiana.edu; C. J. Cramer, Dept. of Chemistry & Supercomputing Inst., U of Minnesota, 207 Pleasant St., S.E., Minneapolis, MN 55455-0431, (612) 624-0859, fax (612) 626-2006, cramer@umn.edu

Centennial of the Physical Division: Celebrating the Past, Embracing the Future. G. C. Schatz, Dept. of Chemistry, Northwestern U, Evanston, IL 60208-3113, (847) 491-5657, fax (847) 491-7713, schatz@chem.northwestern.edu; S. J. Sibener, James Franck Inst. & Dept. of Chemistry, U of Chicago, 929 East 57th St., Chicago, IL 60637, (773) 702-7193, fax (773) 702-5863, s-sibener@uchicago.edu

Fundamental Advances in Contemporary NMR Spectroscopy. L. Frydman, Dept. of Chemical Physics, Weizmann Inst. of Science, Rehovot, 76100, Israel, 972-8-9344903, lucio.frydman@weizmann.ac.il; M. Hong, Dept. of Chemistry, Iowa State U, Gilman 0108, Ames, IA 50011, (515) 294-3521, mhong@iastate.edu

Protein Folding Dynamics: Experiment & Theory. F. Gai, Chemistry, U of Pennsylvania, 231 South 34th St., Philadelphia, PA 19104, (215) 573-6256, fax (215) 573-2112, gai@sas.upenn.edu; A. E. Garcia, Dept. of Physics, Applied Physics & Astronomy, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, 110-8th St., Troy, NY 12180, (518) 276-4206, fax (518) 276-6680, angel@rpi.edu

Recent Advances in Biophysical Chemistry of Transport by Biomolecular Motors & Machines. A. B. Kolomeisky, Dept. of Chemistry, Rice U, 6100 Main St., Houston, TX 77005-1892, (713) 348-5672, fax (713) 348-5155, tolya@rice.edu; A. J. Hunt, Dept. of Biomedical Engineering, U of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI 48109, ajhunt@umich.edu

Spectroscopic Probes of Chemical Dynamics in Gaseous & Condensed Phases. M. A. Johnson, Sterling Chemistry Lab, Yale U, New Haven, CT 06520-8107, (203) 432-3916, mark.johnson@yale.edu; S. A. Corcelli, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of Notre Dame, 251 Nieuwland Science Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556, (574) 631-2631, scorcell@nd.edu

Water-Mediated Interactions. D. Ben-Amotz, Dept. of Chemistry, Purdue U, 1393 Brown Building, West Lafayette, IN 47907-1393, (765) 494-5256, fax (765) 494-0239, bendor@purdue.edu; H. Ashbaugh, Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering, Tulane U, 327 Lindy Boggs Bldg., Tulane U, New Orleans, LA 70118, (504) 862-8258, hanka@tulane.edu

POLYMER CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: C. Landry-Coltrain, Kodak Research Labs, Eastman Kodak Co., Bldg. 82/Fl. 6, Rochester, NY 14450-2109, (585) 722-3683, christine.landry-coltrain@kodak.com

Abstracts due March 17.

5th Controlled/Living Radical Polymerization Symp. K. Matyjaszewski, Dept. of Chemistry, Carnegie Mellon U, 4400 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, (412) 268-3209, km3b@andrew.cmu.edu

8th Intl. Biorelated Polymers Symp. R. M. Ottenbrite, Dept. of Chemistry, Virginia Commonwealth U, Richmond, VA 23284, (804) 828-7513, fax (804) 377-8599, ottenbri@saturn.vcu.edu; C. Scholz, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Alabama, John Wright Dr., MSB 333, Huntsville, AL 35899, (256) 824-6188, fax (256) 824-6349, cscholz@chemistry.uah.edu

Aerogels, Foams & Other Nanoporous Materials. M. A. B. Meador, Materials & Structures Division, NASA Glenn Research Ctr., 21000 Brookpark Rd., Cleveland, OH 44135, (216) 433-3221, fax (216) 977-7132, maryann.meador@nasa.gov; D. A. Schiraldi, Dept. of Macromolecular Science & Engineering, Case Western Reserve U, 2100 Adelbert Rd., Cleveland, OH 44106-7202, (216) 368-4243, david.schiraldi@case.edu; N. Leventis, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Missouri, Rolla, MO 65409, (573) 341-4391, fax (573) 341-6033, leventis@umr.edu

Carbohydrate-Polymer Hybrids: Biomaterials & Therapeutics. (Cosponsored with CARB.) N. R. Washburn, Depts. of Chemistry & Biomedical Engineering, Carnegie Mellon U, 4400 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217, (412) 268-2130, washburn@andrew.cmu.edu; N. R. Cameron, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Durham, South Road, Durham, DH1 3LE, England, 44-191-3342008, fax 44-191-3844737, n.r.cameron@durham.ac.uk; H. D. Maynard, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry & California Nanosystems Inst., U of California, 607 Charles E. Young Dr. East, Los Angeles, CA 90095, (310) 267-5162, maynard@chem.ucla.edu

Career Options/Areas in Polymer Science. (Cosponsored with PROF & YCC.) E. H. Martin, Rohm and Haas Co., 727 Norristown Rd., Spring House, PA 19477, (215) 641-7034, emartin@rohmhaas.com

Conducting Polymers, Molecular Wires & Devices: A Tribute to Alan MacDiarmid. W. E. Jones Jr., Dept. of Chemistry, Inst. for Materials Research, & Ctr. for Research on Environmental Systems, State U of New York, Vestal Pkwy. East, Binghamton, NY 13902, (607) 777-2421, fax (607) 777-4478, wjones@binghamton.edu; S. A. Jenekhe, Dept. of Chemical Engineering & Dept. of Chemistry, U of Washington, Benson Hall, Box 351750, Seattle, WA 98195-1750, (206) 543-5525, fax (206) 685-3451, jenekhe@u.washington.edu

Formulating Polymeric Materials in Consumer Products. R. Lochhead, School of Polymers & High-Performance Materials, U of Southern Mississippi, 118 College Dr., Hattiesburg, MS 39406, (601) 266-5945, fax (601) 266-5504, robert.lochhead@usm.edu

General Papers. D. Garcia, Arkema, 900 First Ave., King of Prussia, PA 19406, (610) 878-6731, fax (610) 878-6196, dana.garcia@arkemagroup.com

Heroes of Chemistry in Materials Advanced Applications. (Cosponsored with PMSE.) C. Landry-Coltrain; A. Patil, ExxonMobil Research & Engineering Co., 1545 Rte. 22 East, Annandale, NJ 08801, (908) 730-2639, fax (908) 730-2536, abhimanyu.o.patil@exxonmobil.com

Hybrid Nanomaterials: Impact on Modern Materials & Opportunities for Industrial Applications. B. P. S. Chauhan, Engineered Nanomaterials Lab, Dept. of Chemistry & Physics, William Paterson U, 300 Pompton Rd., Wayne, NJ 07470-2103, (973) 720-2470, fax (973) 720-2338, chauhanbps@wpunj.edu; R. Durand Jr., Sun Chemical, 631 Central Ave., Carlstadt, NJ 07072, (888) 786-4657, fax (201) 933-5658, richard.durand@sunchemical.com; J. Rouse, Sun Chemical, 631 Central Ave., Carlstadt, NJ 07072, (888) 786-4657, fax (201) 933-5658, jason.rouse@na.sunchem.com

Microwave-Assisted Polymer Synthesis. (Cosponsored with ORGN & PMSE.) U. S. Schubert, Macromolecular Chemistry & Nanoscience Lab, Eindhoven U of Technology & Dutch Polymer Inst., P.O. Box 513, Eindhoven, 5600 MB, The Netherlands, 31-40-247-4083, fax 31-40-247-4186, u.s.schubert@tue.nl; R. Hoogenboom, Macromolecular Chemistry & Nanoscience Lab, Eindhoven U of Technology & Dutch Polymer Inst., P.O. Box 513, Eindhoven, 5600 MB, The Netherlands, 31-40-247-5303, fax 31-40-247-4186, r.hoogenboom@tue.nl

Paul J. Flory Polymer Educational Award. W. J. MacKnight, Polymer Science & Engineering Dept., Silvio O. Conte Natl. Ctr. for Polymer Research, U of Massachusetts, 120 Governors Dr., Amherst, MA 01003, (413) 577-1412, fax (413) 545-0082, wmacknight@polysci.umass.edu; R. J. Farris, Polymer Science & Engineering Dept., Silvio O. Conte Natl. Ctr. for Polymer Research, U of Massachusetts, Amherst, MA 01003, (413) 577-1312, fax (413) 545-0082, rjfarris@polysci.umass.edu

Polymeric Delivery for Therapeutics. (Cosponsored with COLL.) S. E. Morgan, School of Polymers & High-Performance Materials, U of Southern Mississippi, 118 College Dr., #10076, Hattiesburg, MS 39406, (601) 266-5296, sarah.morgan@usm.edu; R. Lochhead

Polymers in Flat Panel Display Technologies. J. Greener, Flat-Panel Display Technologies, Rohm and Haas Electronic Materials, 1999 Lake Ave., Rochester, NY 14650-2158, (585) 719-2435, JGreener@rohmhaas.com

POLYMERIC MATERIALS: SCIENCE & ENGINEERING

Program Chair: J. L. P. Jessop, Dept. of Chemical & Biochemical Engineering, U of Iowa, 4133 Seamans Ctr., Iowa City, IA 52242-1527, (319) 335-0681, fax (319) 335-1415, julie-jessop@uiowa.edu

Abstracts due March 17.

Every submission to PMSE requires a preprint. Preprints must be submitted on the proper template, which may be downloaded at membership.acs.org/P/PMSE/meetings/authinst.html.

Adaptive Responsive Surfaces. A. J. Crosby, Dept. of Polymer Science & Engineering, U of Massachusetts, Conte Research Ctr., 120 Governors Dr., Amherst, MA 01003, (413) 577-1313, fax (413) 545-0082, crosby@mail.pse.umass.edu; R. C. Hayward, Dept. of Polymer Science & Engineering, U of Massachusetts, Conte Research Ctr., 120 Governors Dr., Amherst, MA 01003, (413) 577-1317, rhayward@mail.pse.umass.edu

Electroactive Polymers for Energy Conversion & Storage. J. A. Irvin, Analytical Chemistry Div., Naval Air Warfare Ctr. Weapons Div., 1900 North Knox Rd., Stop 6303, China Lake, CA 93555-6106, (760) 939-6655, fax (760) 939-1617, jennifer.irvin@navy.mil

Emulsion Polymerization. E. S. Daniels, Emulsion Polymers Inst. & Dept. of Chemical Engineering, Lehigh U, Iacocca Hall, 111 Research Dr., Bethlehem, PA 18015-4791, (610) 758-3602, fax (610) 758-5880, eric.daniels@lehigh.edu; E. D. Sudol, Emulsion Polymers Inst. & Dept. of Chemical Engineering, Lehigh U, Iacocca Hall, 111 Research Dr., Bethlehem, PA 18015-4791, (610) 758-5580, fax (610) 758-5880, eds2@lehigh.edu; M. S. El-Aasser, Emulsion Polymers Institute & Dept. of Chemical Engineering, Lehigh U, Iacocca Hall, 111 Research Dr., Bethlehem, PA 18015-4791, (610) 758-5308, fax (610) 758-5880, mse0@lehigh.edu; F. J. Schork, Dept. of Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering, U of Maryland, 2113D Chemical & Nuclear Engineering Bldg. 090, College Park, MD 20742, (301) 405-1074, fax (404) 894-2866, fjschork@umd.edu; M. F. Cunningham, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, Queen's U, Dupuis Hall, Room 201, 19 Division St., Kingston, ON K7L 3N6, Canada, (613) 533-2782, fax (613) 533-6637, michael.cunningham@chee.queensu.ca

General Papers/New Concepts in Polymeric Materials. J. L. P. Jessop

ICI Student Award Symp. J. S. Thomaides, Natl. Starch & Chemical Co., 10 Finderne Ave., Bridgewater, NJ 08807, (908) 685-5064, fax (908) 685-7037, john.s.thomaides@nstarch.com

Joint PMSE/POLY Poster Session. J. L. P. Jessop

Macromolecular Assemblies for Biomolecules, Cells & Tissues. R. Advincula, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Houston, 136 Fleming Bldg., U of Houston, Houston, TX 77204-5003, (713) 743-1760, radvincula@uh.edu; W. Kroll, Postfach 3148, Max Planck Institüt für Polymerforschung, 55021 Mainz, Germany, 49-0-6131-379-160, kroll@mpip-mainz.mpg.de

Nanoassembly: From Fundamentals to Applications. M. F. Rubner, Dept. of Materials Science & Engineering, Massachusetts Inst. of Technology, 77 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, MA 02139, (617) 258-6701, fax (617) 258-7874, rubner@mit.edu; Y. M. Lvov, Inst. for Micromanufacturing, Louisiana Tech U, 911 Hergot Ave., P.O. Box 10137, Ruston, LA 71272, (318) 257-5144, fax (318) 257-5104, ylvov@latech.edu

Responsive & Interactive Polymer Materials & Multicomponent Systems. S. Minko, Dept. of Chemistry & Biomolecular Science, Clarkson U, Eight Clarkson Ave., Potsdam, NY 13699, (315) 268-3807, sminko@clarkson.edu; M. Müller, Institüt für Theoretische Physik, Georg August Universität, Friedrich Hund Platz 1, 37077 Gottingen, Germany, 49-551-39-13888, fax 49-551-399631, mmueller@theorie.physik.uni-goettingen.de; M. Stamm, Physikalische Chemie und Physik der Polymere Leibniz, Leibniz Institut f??r Polymerforschung Dresden e.V, Hohe Strasse 6, 01069 Dresden, Germany, 49-351-4658-224, fax 49-351-4658-281, stamm@ipfdd.de; I. Luzinov, School of Materials Science & Engineering, Clemson U, Clemson, SC 29634-0971, (864) 656-5958, fax (864) 656-5973, luzinov@clemson.edu

Roy W. Tess Award Symp. in Honor of Cliff Schoff. C. Hegedus, Air Products & Chemicals, 7201 Hamilton Blvd., M.S. R3134, Allentown, PA 18195-1501, (610) 481-2225, hegeducr@apci.com

PROFESSIONAL RELATIONS

Program Chair: R. D. Libby, Chemistry Dept., Moravian C, 1200 Main St., Bethlehem, PA 18018, (610) 861-1436, fax (610) 625-7918, rdlibby@chem.moravian.edu

Abstracts due March 17.

Use of New Technologies in Finding Employment. L. M. Balbes, Balbes Consultants, 648 Simmons Ave., Kirkwood, MO 63122, (314) 966-5298, lisa@balbes.com

RUBBER DIVISION

Will not meet in Philadelphia.

SMALL CHEMICAL BUSINESSES

Program Chair: J. H. Lauterbach, Lauterbach & Associates, 211 Old Club Ct., Macon, GA 31210-4708, (478) 474-8818, fax (478) 474-0117, john@lauterbachandassociates.com

Abstracts due March 17.

ACADEMIC EMPLOYMENT INITIATIVE

Program Chairs: J. A. Bell, Education Division, ACS, 1155-16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036, (202) 872-8734, fax (202) 872-8068, j_bell@acs.org; M. Caserio, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of California, 9500 Gilman Dr., La Jolla, CA 92093, (858) 534-5211, fax (858) 534-5383, mcaserio@chem.ucsd.edu; C. Kuniyoshi, Education Division, ACS, 1155-16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036, (202) 872-4588, fax (202) 872-8068, c_kuniyoshi@acs.org

Abstracts due April 14.

In addition to your presentation at Sci-Mix in the AEI interdisciplinary section, you may also submit the same title and abstract to a division program for presentation at one of their non-Sci-Mix poster sessions. In order to submit your abstract to a division, locate the appropriate division section in OASYS just as you located AEI and follow the normal procedure for submittal. Make sure that the title of your division submission has the prefix "AEI." Without this prefix, your paper will be considered a duplicate and OASYS will eliminate it automatically from the division submissions.

Academic Employment Initiative. (Cosponsored by Chemists with Disabilities, CHED, PROF, CEPA, CMA, CPT, WCC, PRES & SOCED.)

BIOTECHNOLOGY SECRETARIAT

Program chair unavailable at press time.

Abstract due date unavailable at press time.

CATALYSIS & SURFACE SCIENCE SECRETARIAT

Program chair unavailable at press time.

Abstract due date unavailable at press time.

COMMITTEE ON SCIENCE

Program chair unavailable at press time.

Abstract due date unavailable at press time.

MACROMOLECULAR SECRETARIAT

Program chair unavailable at press time.

Abstract due date unavailable at press time.

MATERIALS CHEMISTRY SECRETARIAT

Program chair unavailable at press time.

Abstract due date unavailable at press time.

SOCIETY COMMITTEE ON EDUCATION

Program chair unavailable at press time.

Abstract due date unavailable at press time.

WOMEN CHEMISTS COMMITTEE

Program chair unavailable at press time.

Abstract due date unavailable at press time.

YOUNGER CHEMISTS COMMITTEE

Program Chair: G. T. MaGee, Dept. of Chemistry, Xavier U of Louisiana, 1 Drexel Dr., Box 22, New Orleans, LA 70125, (504) 520-7380, fax (504) 520-7942, gmagee1@xula.edu