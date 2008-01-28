Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Dow has research setback in India

January 28, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Protestors have disrupted work on a Dow Chemical R&D center under construction near Pune, India. A group representing survivors of the 1984 chemical leak at a Union Carbide plant that killed thousands in Bhopal says it won't allow work to continue on the $100 million research center until Dow and the survivors reach a settlement. Dow inherited the Bhopal problem in 2001 when it acquired Union Carbide. Dow counters that the disruption in Pune relates mainly to local concerns about employment, the type of research that will be conducted, and benefits the facility will bring to the area. In addition, the activist group International Campaign for Justice in Bhopal says students at the Indian Institutes of Technology successfully petitioned the university to bar Dow from recruiting on its campuses. Dow responds that it is seeing student activism of the type that is sometimes encountered at universities, but that it continues to attract top talent.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE