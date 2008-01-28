Dow has research setback in India

Protestors have disrupted work on a Dow Chemical R&D center under construction near Pune, India. A group representing survivors of the 1984 chemical leak at a Union Carbide plant that killed thousands in Bhopal says it won't allow work to continue on the $100 million research center until Dow and the survivors reach a settlement. Dow inherited the Bhopal problem in 2001 when it acquired Union Carbide. Dow counters that the disruption in Pune relates mainly to local concerns about employment, the type of research that will be conducted, and benefits the facility will bring to the area. In addition, the activist group International Campaign for Justice in Bhopal says students at the Indian Institutes of Technology successfully petitioned the university to bar Dow from recruiting on its campuses. Dow responds that it is seeing student activism of the type that is sometimes encountered at universities, but that it continues to attract top talent.
