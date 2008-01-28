Electric car uses Exxon film

A new electric car from Toronto-based Electrovaya will incorporate lithium-ion battery separator films from ExxonMobil Chemical. The battery incorporates Electrovaya's novel nanostructured lithium-ion technology, which it says allows more energy to be stored in a smaller space compared with conventional lithium-ion batteries. The car, called Maya-300, has a range of 120 miles and is designed for urban driving at a top speed of 35 mph.
