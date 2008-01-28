Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Graphene Ribbons

Slim carbon strips show promise as semiconductors

by Bethany Halford
January 28, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Graphene ribbons
Graphene ribbons
Credit:Science © 2008

TYING TOGETHER materials science and chemistry, scientists have developed a chemical method for making carbon ribbons less than 10 nm wide and just one atom thick (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1150878). The semiconducting properties of these so-called graphene nanoribbons make them promising materials for electronics applications.

To create the graphene ribbons, Hongjie Dai and colleagues at Stanford University first chemically exfoliate graphite, loosening individual layers of graphene by giving the graphite a 60-second bath in 3% hydrogen in argon gas at 1,000 ??C. They then "tear" the graphene into strips by sonicating the material in solution. Previously, scientists used lithographic patterning to cut graphene into ribbons. But Dai's chemical method yields narrower ribbons with far smoother edges.

Rodney S. Ruoff, a nanoengineering professor at the University of Texas, Austin, says the work is exciting. "It is surprising that such fine ribbons could result from processing through use of ultrasound," he notes, "so there is some underlying mechanics of a fairly selective propagation of 'cracks' or 'tears'" in the exfoliated graphene.

Dai's effort represents a "significant leap" in graphene research, according to Andre Geim, a physics professor at England's University of Manchester. The new work, he says, shows "one needs to make ribbons only a couple of times narrower than were previously reported to make a qualitative change in characteristics and reach a good transistor action required for integrated circuit applications."

To that end, Dai says the slim nanoribbons have useful properties at room temperature that make them promising electronic components for field-effect transistors and sensors. Furthermore, all the nanoribbons that were less than 10 nm wide were semiconducting, unlike their carbon nanotube cousins, which exist as a mix of semiconducting and metallic materials.

Dai says that the electronic performance of nanoribbon-based devices still needs further investigation. In the meantime, he says, the nanoribbons "will provide an experimental test bed for studies of many fundamental electrical, spectroscopic, and spin properties predicted for these materials."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanotechnology: Carbon Nanotube Electronics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Route To Graphene Devices
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A New Zip For Nanoribbons

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE