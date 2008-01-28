Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Little-Ring Metathesis

January 28, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Structure of Ph and Bu

Ring-closing metathesis has been used to establish a new route to functionalized cyclobutenes, a surprising result given the generally accepted idea that ring strain precludes formation of small cyclic rings using this approach (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2008, 130, 1562). Ring-closing metathesis is popular for synthesizing medium and large rings from diene or enyne precursors. But strained cyclopropenes and cyclobutenes can easily be reopened by the carbene catalyst. In fact, cyclobutenes are starting materials for ring-opening metathesis polymerization and other metathesis reactions. However, Olivier Debleds and Jean-Marc Campagne of Institut Charles Gerhardt Montpellier, in France, surmised that the orientation of 1,5-enynes previously made in their lab might lead to less reactive cyclobutenes under the appropriate conditions. By using the Hoveyda-Grubbs second-generation ruthenium catalyst, the researchers were able to prepare several cyclobutenes (one example shown). They subsequently used the cyclobutene shown in a Diels-Alder reaction with a cyclic azo derivative to form a tricyclic compound, a reaction that could prove useful in natural products synthesis.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New radical iodoamide reagent conquers challenging iodoalkane synthesis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Elaborating On Heterocycles
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A New Round Of Fluorocyclopropanes﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE