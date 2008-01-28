Medical Polymers for Implants

"Medical Polymers Renaissance" pointedly evaluates the search for materials to meet the implant requirements of the human body that continues with the advent of many start-up ventures (C&EN, Nov. 5, 2007, page 14). I hope they may solve some of the same durability and compatibility problems that have persisted over the past several decades.
This is exemplified by the photo on page 16, which is the mirror image of the photo used in my article, "Biomaterials in Artificial Organs," written when I was at the Cleveland Clinic (C&EN, April 14, 1986, page 30). A good picture is worth a thousand words.
Helen Kambic
Solon, Ohio
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter