Pfizer sells site to generics firm

Pfizer is selling its pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Nerviano, Italy, to Actavis, the Icelandic generic drug company. The plant, which employs around 340 people, specializes in the manufacture of oncology products. Actavis CEO Robert Wessman says the facility will help his company meet growth projections for its oncology portfolio. Separately, Actavis has entered a multiyear agreement with Pfizer for the supply of oncology products.
