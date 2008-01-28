Roche clinches a deal for Ventana ...

After a prolonged takeover battle, Ventana Medical Systems has agreed at last to be acquired by Roche. In July 2007, after five months of trying to negotiate, Roche made a $75-per-share hostile takeover offer that Ventana's management called inadequate. Roche now has sweetened its offer to $89.50 per share, or a total of $3.4 billion. Based in Tucson, Ariz., Ventana produces reagents and instrumentation for the histopathology, or tissue-based, diagnostics market. Roche says the acquisition will broaden its diagnostics business and complement its efforts in oncology.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter