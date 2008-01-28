Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

STM Image Analysis Of Polymers Simplified

January 28, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Scientists at the Naval Research Laboratory have developed a simple procedure by which scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) can be used to record atomic-resolution images of polymers and other large molecules (Surf. Sci. 2008, 602, 3). Typically, researchers must choose between vacuum or ambient conditions. Vacuum conditions lead to favorable imaging and maintain sample cleanliness but complicate sample handling; ambient conditions simplify experiments but can deteriorate image quality. To overcome these trade-offs, Arnaldo R. Laracuente and coworkers prepared a hydrogen-terminated silicon crystal under vacuum. They deposited a solution-phase analyte (a pentiptycene-based copolymer) onto the crystal, which serves as a support and reference for structure analysis, and then returned the crystal to high vacuum and recorded polymer images. Chemist John J. Boland of Trinity College Dublin says the beauty of this approach is that it eliminates the need for sophisticated sample-delivery systems yet provides the full benefits of vacuum-based STM imaging.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Low-cost perovskite detects X-rays sensitively
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Spin coating makes epitaxial films
Tin Sulfide Films From Solution

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE