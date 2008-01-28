... and invests at three drug plants

Roche will spend roughly $390 million to expand sites in Switzerland and Germany. Some $255 million will go to expand biotech drug R&D in Penzberg, Switzerland, and the remainder will be used to expand syringe-filling capacities at two sites in Germany. "With our biopharmaceuticals heavily in demand, this step will both safeguard and expand production," Roche CEO Franz B. Humer says. According to Roche, five of its top 10 drugs—accounting for 45% of sales—are derived from biotechnological research.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter