Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Bisphenol A Restrictions

Canada will ban baby bottles containing BPA, regulate the substance in can liners and wastewater

by Cheryl Hogue
October 27, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: iStockphoto
Credit: iStockphoto

DECLARING THAT BISPHENOL A (BPA) potentially may harm infants and is toxic to fish, the Canadian government has unveiled a multipronged approach to restrict this widely used chemical. This will mark the first regulation of the compound anywhere in the world.

BPA is a high-production-volume substance used in the manufacture of polycarbonate and epoxy-based plastics, including those used to line food cans. The chemical mimics estrogen, and some studies suggest that exposure to BPA may cause reproductive and developmental harm (C&EN, June 2, page 36).

On Oct. 17, two governmental agencies, Health Canada and Environment Canada, announced the country's actions against the compound. The first is a ban, which will take effect sometime in 2009, on the import, sale, and advertising of polycarbonate baby bottles that contain BPA. Canada initially proposed to ban BPA-containing baby bottles in April (C&EN, April 28, page 11).

As a second action, Canada will develop stringent standards for the amount of BPA that can migrate from plastic linings of metal cans into infant formula. The government is also exploring the expansion of this requirement to all canned foods.

Canada's new standards "should benefit U.S. babies because four major companies make canned infant formula sold in both countries," says Sonya Lunder, senior scientist at Environmental Working Group, an advocacy organization.

In addition, Canada will propose limiting the amount of BPA allowed in wastewater discharges. Environment Canada has determined that the chemical is getting into the environment through wastewater and leachate from landfills. Because BPA breaks down slowly, the compound could build up in Canadian waters and harm fish and other aquatic life, the agency says.

Canada is basing its regulatory actions on its just-released scientific assessment of BPA. The assessment concludes that the chemical "may constitute a danger in Canada to human life or health" and "is acutely toxic to aquatic organisms."

Steven G. Hentges, executive director for the polycarbonate/BPA global group at the American Chemistry Council, an industry association, maintains that scientific data show that people are exposed to BPA at levels below those that cause health effects.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US FDA urged to limit bisphenol A in food packaging again
EU to lower limit for bisphenol A migration from food packaging
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Canada Moves To Ban Flame Retardant

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE