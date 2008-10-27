Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

October 27, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Cobalt Biofuels has raised $25 million in a "series C" round of financing led by the venture-capital firms LSP and Pinnacle Ventures. Based in Mountain View, Calif., Cobalt is developing biobutanol as a biofuel through a fermentation process.

Süd-Chemie has agreed to acquire Cookson's Hi-Tech ceramic filters business. The Alfred Station, N.Y.-based business generated $8.4 million in sales during the first six months of 2008 making ceramic filters based on zirconia and alumina for applications such as steel and iron casting. Süd-Chemie says the market for the filters is growing at double-digit rates.

InnoCentive, the online network where scientists can solve scientific challenges, is entering the energy market. It has formed a partnership with Paradigm, a provider of software to the oil and gas industry, to accelerate subsurface modeling technology through geophysics, geology, petrophysics, and engineering.

A. Schulman says that it received a tentative takeover offer from an unnamed company but that UBS, its financial adviser, rejected the offer as inadequate. Schulman says it continues to pursue strategic options, including a sale or merger.

BASF has cut production this month of the nylon 6 precursor caprolactam to about 65% of capacity. The company blames the cutback, at its plants in Freeport, Texas; Antwerp, Belgium; and Ludwigshafen, Germany, on sluggish demand and high raw material and energy costs.

Cabot and China National BlueStar have broken ground on a $40 million, 7,000-metric-ton-per-year fumed silica facility in Tianjin, China. The partners plan to start up the venture, Cabot Bluestar Chemical, in mid-2010.

WuXi PharmaTech has expanded its pharmaceutical R&D services collaboration with Johnson & Johnson. To its existing discovery chemistry contract, WuXi will add discovery biology, chemical and analytical development, formulation, and preclinical and bioanalytical services.

Novartis will cut some 550 sales jobs in the U.S. as it launches a new commercial model for its generic drugs business. The move is expected to save the company $80 million per year starting in 2010. Separately, the Swiss firm has appointed Joerg Reinhardt, former head of vaccines and diagnostics, to the newly created role of chief operating officer.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Asymchem to operate former Pfizer plant in Europe
Thermo Fisher goes in on a biologics facility in China
Asymchem invests in flow chemistry firm Snapdragon

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE