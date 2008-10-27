Database Compiles State Chemical Policies

Hundreds of state and local government policies on chemicals are assembled for the first time in an online database. Compiled by the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, the database includes legislative and executive branch policies ranging from green purchasing guidelines to laws restricting specific substances. Enacted, pending, and unsuccessful proposals of chemical policies in the 50 states since 1999 are cataloged. Each is described, the chemicals and products it addresses are listed, and a link to the full text of the policy is provided. “More and more state legislators and agencies are eager to know what other states have done on chemicals policies so they can avoid past mistakes and learn from successes,” says Adam Schafer of the National Caucus of Environmental Legislators. Joel A. Tickner, associate professor at UMass Lowell, says the database will help states shape chemical policies that, collectively, could build pressure on Congress to revise the Toxic Substances Control Act, the federal chemical regulation law. The database search tool is at chemicalspolicy.org/uslegislationsearch.php.