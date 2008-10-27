Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Database Compiles State Chemical Policies

by Cheryl Hogue
October 27, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Hundreds of state and local government policies on chemicals are assembled for the first time in an online database. Compiled by the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, the database includes legislative and executive branch policies ranging from green purchasing guidelines to laws restricting specific substances. Enacted, pending, and unsuccessful proposals of chemical policies in the 50 states since 1999 are cataloged. Each is described, the chemicals and products it addresses are listed, and a link to the full text of the policy is provided. “More and more state legislators and agencies are eager to know what other states have done on chemicals policies so they can avoid past mistakes and learn from successes,” says Adam Schafer of the National Caucus of Environmental Legislators. Joel A. Tickner, associate professor at UMass Lowell, says the database will help states shape chemical policies that, collectively, could build pressure on Congress to revise the Toxic Substances Control Act, the federal chemical regulation law. The database search tool is at chemicalspolicy.org/uslegislationsearch.php.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Open access to US federally funded research not in place as directed, report says
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Data On Chemicals Get Easier To Find

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE