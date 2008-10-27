DeCode Explores Its Business Options

Iceland's deCode Genetics is reviewing potential alternatives to increase shareholder value. DeCode started the review about two weeks after the NASDAQ stock market informed the company that its market valuation had fallen too low to be listed. DeCode hopes to refocus its business by selling noncore assets, securing partnerships, and using available funds to advance product development. Since its formation in 1996, deCode has built programs in therapeutics and DNA-based diagnostics. "We are in the process of creating a smaller, leaner deCode that will devote its efforts and resources to one line of business," CEO Kari Stefansson says.
