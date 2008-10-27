Dow AgroSciences Expands Workforce

Dow AgroSciences says that it has created 350 new positions this year in the research, development, and commercialization of crop protection and seed products and that it will continue hiring in 2009. More than half of the jobs were added at the global headquarters in Indianapolis. "We will continue to add to our workforce to ensure we have outstanding talent to help our company deliver on its ambitious growth plans," CEO Jerome A. Peribere says.
