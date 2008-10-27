European Companies Join For Plastic Pipe

Six European equipment and chemical makers have joined to design a single-stage production process for peroxide-linked polyethylene pipe. Makers of such pipe, used in gas and water distribution systems, typically purchase the ingredients separately and mix them in a batch process. Now, three chemical companies—polyethylene maker Borealis, organic peroxide maker AkzoNobel, and functional additives maker Ciba—and three equipment firms have created an integrated system that handles all steps continuously.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter