Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Experiment And Theory Agree On Triatomic Reaction

by Stuart A. Borman
October 27, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Differences between theory and experiment on the mechanism of the triatomic reaction of Cl and H2 to form HCl plus H have frustrated researchers in the past. Now, molecular beam experiments have resolved those differences by showing that theory and experiment do agree. The work was carried out by Xueming Yang and Dong H. Zhang at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in Dalian; Daiqian Xie of Nanjing University, in China; Millard H. Alexander of the University of Maryland; and coworkers (Science 2008, 322, 573). The Born-Oppenheimer approximation predicts low reactivity of excited-state Cl in the reaction, whereas some experiments had indicated that Cl reactivity would increase substantially with increasing collision energy. The new molecular beam experiments show that excited-state Cl has low reactivity, supporting theory. This high level of agreement between theory and experiment suggests that the accuracy with which triatomic reactions can now be modeled is approaching that formerly achieved only for simpler reactions, the researchers note.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
H2S dimer forms hydrogen bonds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Downsizing the proton
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Weighing the proton

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE