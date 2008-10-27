Fallacy Of Continuous Growth

DID ANYONE ELSE notice the irony? In an issue dedicated to sustainability, big pharma's questionable "ability to maintain growth" is lamented (C&EN, Aug. 18, page 21). The reason we are on the verge of financial and climate catastrophe is the belief in the fallacy that continuous economic growth is limitless. The significant policy and lifestyle changes required to create a sustainable society will cause a recession in monetary terms but improvements in health and happiness.
It is high time we stop measuring success with dollar bills as our meter stick.
Aaron Kinsman
Brantford, Ontario
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter