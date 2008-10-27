Novomer Relocates And Names CEO

Novomer, the Ithaca, N.Y.-based start-up firm that makes polymers such as polypropylene carbonate out of carbon dioxide, is relocating its headquarters to Boston. It also has appointed Jim Mahoney, formerly head of the drug discovery firm Surface Logix, to the newly created position of CEO. While at Surface Logix, Mahoney raised more than $60 million in capital and led two drugs through successful Phase II clinical trials. Novomer, founded on technology developed by Cornell University chemistry professor Geoffrey W. Coates, will keep its R&D operations in Ithaca.
