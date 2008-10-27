Solvay Will Buy Egyptian Company

Solvay has entered a final agreement to acquire Alexandria Sodium Carbonate, an Egyptian state-owned producer of soda ash (sodium carbonate) and quicklime, for about $133 million. In May, Solvay announced that it was the preferred candidate to acquire ASC. The Egyptian firm's plant, near Alexandria, has a soda ash capacity of 130,000 metric tons per year. Solvay says it will continue an ASC project to increase capacity to 200,000 metric tons.
