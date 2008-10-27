Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

U.S. Patent System Needs Major Reform

by Glenn Hess
October 27, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

The intellectual property system in the U.S. is “broken” and needs to be overhauled to foster medical breakthroughs and ensure that lifesaving treatments reach patients, according to two academic researchers. At a Capitol Hill briefing, McGill University’s Richard Gold and Duke University’s Robert Cook-Deegan argued that the biotechnology industry’s heavy reliance on patents and aggressive enforcement of IP is stifling innovation. “Our findings suggest that patent holders are not doing a good job of sharing information and biotechnological tools to foster innovation, and government must be prepared to intervene,” Cook-Deegan said. Biotech firms have “fewer and fewer products in their pipelines, and more and more of those products are ‘me too’ drugs, which target diseases for which treatments have already been developed,” Gold noted. Under federal law, universities, small businesses, and nonprofits are allowed to control their inventions and other IP that result from federal funding. But the government retains the right to grant additional licenses if it sees the need. “The fact is, the government has never asserted its right to ‘march in’ or to push for action to achieve practical application of a given invention,” Cook-Deegan said. “And industry knows that.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

U.S. pushes for protections by India
Patent Chief Supports Congressional Reforms
Pharma Urges Caution On ‘Patent Trolls’

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE