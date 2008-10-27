Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

X-rays From Sticky Tape

by Bethany Halford
October 27, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: UCLA
Using a motorized tape-peeling machine, scientists are able to take an X-ray image of a finger.
Credit: UCLA
Using a motorized tape-peeling machine, scientists are able to take an X-ray image of a finger.

Peel a piece of common adhesive tape in a dark room, and you'll see a flash of light emerge at the point where the tape separates from the roll. The phenomenon, known as triboluminescence, arises when two contacting surfaces move relative to each other and is responsible for making Wint-O-Green Life Savers spark when you chew them in the dark. Adhesive tape doesn't just give off visible light via triboluminescence, it also produces X-rays, something scientists have known since the 1950s. Now, a team of scientists at the University of California, Los Angeles, has built a device that's capable of generating X-ray images using sticky tape as an X-ray source (Nature 2008, 455, 1089). Carlos G. Camara, Juan V. Escobar, Jonathan R. Hird, and Seth J. Putterman built a motorized peeling machine that unspools adhesive tape at a rate of 3 cm per second and used it to take an X-ray image of a human finger. Camara tells C&EN that the team has patented the device, noting that it could be used with a hand-crank mechanism as an inexpensive X-ray source in areas without electricity.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Energy-storing walls made from ordinary red bricks
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Laser-made graphene enables simple, low-cost nanogenerator﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Speeding up 3-D printing

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE