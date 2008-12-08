Arkema Is Cutting Output At Two Sites

Arkema plans to shut down money-losing vinyl copolymers and aluminum chloride production at its Saint-Auban and Jarrie, France, sites, respectively. Vinyl copolymers are used to make rigid film packaging, and aluminum chloride is used as a catalyst. The shutdowns mean that 169 positions will be cut. Arkema plans to refocus the Saint-Auban facility on polyvinyl chloride paste and other products. It will also set up a service unit at the site to support new tenants, including a maker of photovoltaic silicon. The firm plans to upgrade remaining chlorine and caustic soda assets at the Jarrie site with a $9 million investment.
