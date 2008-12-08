Asahi Kasei Will Expand Separators

Japan's Asahi Kasei has launched a $90 million program to further expand output of its polyolefin-based lithium-ion battery separator films. The company is expanding capacity at its plant in Moriyama, in Japan's Shiga prefecture, by 10% on top of an ongoing expansion that will increase capacity there from 120 million to 150 million m2 per year. It will also double capacity of a 20 million m2 plant that is still under construction. The films are used to separate the anodes and cathodes of lithium-ion batteries while allowing lithium ions to pass through.
