Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Authorization Gets A Taste Of SIN

by Patricia L. Short
December 8, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

ECHA'S 15 SUBSTANCES OF VERY HIGH CONCERN

  • 4,4'-Diaminodiphenylmethane
    5-tert-Butyl-2,4,6-nitro-m-xylene (musk xylene)
    Anthracene
    Benzyl butyl phthalate
    Bis[2-ethyl(hexyl)phthalate]
    Bis(tributyltin)oxide
    C10–13 chloro-alkanes (short-chain chlorinated paraffins)
    Cobalt dichloride
    Diarsenic pentaoxide
    Diarsenic trioxide
    Dibutyl phthalate
    Hexabromocyclododecane (including α-, β- and ϒ-diastereoisomers)
    Lead hydrogen arsenate
    Sodium dichromate
    Triethyl arsenate

After launching preregistration of chemicals, the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) turns its attention to authorization.

In late October, ECHA published a candidate list of 15 "substances of very high concern, or SVHCs"—chemicals known to be carcinogenic, mutagenic, teratogenic, persistent, bioaccumulative, or toxic. These 15 chemicals will be covered under the "A" part of REACH, the European Union regulatory regime to register, evaluate, and authorize chemicals (C&EN, Nov. 3, page 17).

More on this story

Authorization Gets A Taste Of SIN

The initial list contains only 15 chemicals, but it eventually could include as many as 1,400, according to some estimates. These SVHCs can be authorized for use only if companies can put together a persuasive case that they can maintain "adequate control" of risks, that no suitable substitutes are available, and that the socioeconomic benefits outweigh health and environmental risks.

ECHA will have to authorize the chemicals for specific uses. Companies that make the SVHCs are also bound by more stringent legal requirements, says Geert Dancet executive director of ECHA. "It is critical," he says, that producers "know that the inclusion of the substances in the list generates immediate new legal obligations" for the communications all along the supply chain.

Even before the agency had posted its list, however, it was eclipsed by a much longer list published by a coalition of environmental and consumer-interest groups. This "wish list" of 267 chemicals the consortium wants to see removed from the marketplace is termed the "Substitute it Now"—or SIN—list.

ChemSec, the Gothenburg, Sweden-based secretariat for the coalition, calls ECHA's list "a welcome start, but a drop in the ocean." According to ChemSec, there are "hundreds of well-known dangerous substances present in products used every day across Europe." EU countries, the secretariat argues, should do more, faster to get such chemicals off the market.

The SIN list will give the EU member-country authorities a push to be more active in selecting future SVHC chemicals, Dancet acknowledges. These authorities have no deadline to act, he points out, so without some external pressure, identifying SVHC chemicals could slip as a priority.

Beyond pressuring member countries, however, ChemSec aims to put peer pressure on potential SVHC users by creating a de facto blacklist.

"Many progressive companies have already started to phase them out, including major players in the electronics sector that have eliminated the uses of brominated flame retardants and polyvinyl chloride," the coalition says. Companies that have supported the SIN list include electronics firms Dell and Sony Ericsson, Swedish clothing retailer H&M, and consumer products firm Sara Lee.

Investment research company Innovest has analyzed the financial implications of REACH and the SIN list for 73 chemical companies. Of those companies, its study says, about 15% would see impact of more than 2% of annual sales, "assuming that the ChemSec SIN list is adopted in its entirety."

Dyes and inks "are at greatest risk" during the authorization phase of REACH, the Innovest report concludes, because of the large number of SVHC chemicals employed as nonexempt intermediates or dye carriers. A case in point is anthracene, a precursor to anthraquinone dyes. More than half of the SVHCs involved in inks and dyes production are "imperative to the production process and will require significant reformulation," the Innovest study says.

The point of authorization is to encourage development of safer, more benign substances, ECHA says. And this provides a silver lining, according to Innovest's analysts: "We find companies attempting to capitalize on REACH by developing alternative chemicals to replace those that are likely to be early candidates for restriction or phaseout. Over time, this type of activity could represent a potential source of breakthrough revenue."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tight EU regulation of three siloxanes recommended
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Preservative butylparaben targeted for control in EU
EU database for hazardous waste

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE