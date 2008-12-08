DSM has agreed to sell its Solutech business to Lydall, a Connecticut-based engineered products maker. Founded in 1993, Solutech runs two plants in the Netherlands that make microporous membranes for air and liquid filtration; it had sales of $3.75 million in 2007.

The University of Georgia has licensed technology for making succinic acid to Roquette, a French starch and derivatives maker. University researchers claim their fermentation route is competitive with an existing route based on butane. Roquette plans to have a demonstration plant running by 2009.

Sasol has received about $1 million in funding from the Scottish economic development agency to research nanotechnology to enhance its Fischer-Tropsch chemistry. The R&D will be carried out at Sasol's facilities in St. Andrews, Scotland, in a four-year project that will cost roughly $6.8 million.

Solvay has taken a 13% equity stake in U.K.-based fuel-cell developer ACAL Energy for just under $2 million. Solvay manufactures polymer membranes used in fuel cells.

LG Chem will spin off as a separate company its poorly performing construction and car materials business. In the latest fiscal year, the business generated about 21% of the South Korean firm's $6.6 billion in sales. It produces parts and upholstery for cars as well as flooring materials and windows for houses.

Konarka Technologies, maker of flexible organic photovoltaics, will head a consortium of German academic institutions with the aim of extending the life span of organic solar cells. Germany's Federal Ministry of Education & Research will fund the research with $3.2 million over the next three years.

Evotec and Novartis have teamed up in a three-year collaboration to identify and develop novel small-molecule therapeutics. Evotec is eligible for an up-front payment, research funding, and preclinical and clinical milestone payments that could exceed $28 million.

Nitto Denko will spend nearly $7 million over the next three years to finance research in Singapore on integrated organic optoelectronic sensing devices that can be used to make disease-detecting biosensors. The Japanese firm will work with research agencies financed by Singapore's government.