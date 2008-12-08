DSM Scores NicOx Ingredient Contract

DSM has won a contract to make commercial quantities of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for NicOx's lead drug candidate, naproxcinod. The French biotech firm expects to submit a New Drug Application to use naproxcinod in osteoarthritis in mid-2009 and says DSM will likely deliver the first batch of the API from Linz, Austria, late next year. Archimica had supplied the API for clinical trials, but NicOx decided to go with DSM for commercial production on the basis of cost considerations.
