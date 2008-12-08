Evonik Invests At Antwerp Plant ...

Evonik Industries will expand production of two major products at its site in Antwerp, Belgium. The German firm will spend close to $100 million to triple capacity to make isobutene via the splitting of methyl tert-butyl ether. A 110,000-metric-ton-per-year plant is scheduled to open in 2010. In addition, Evonik will step up capacity for the animal feed amino acid DL-methionine by reactivating an older plant that has a capacity of 85,000 metric tons. Evonik idled the facility in 2006 when it opened a 120,000-metric-ton plant at the site at a cost of $375 million.
