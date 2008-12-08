Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Interpol Targets IP Theft In Africa

by Glenn Hess
December 8, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Interpol, the international law enforcement organization, is providing training and resources to help 26 Eastern and Southern African nations fight counterfeiting and piracy of drugs and agricultural chemicals. The launch of the intellectual property (IP) rights program in Africa is an extension of existing law enforcement initiatives targeting criminals who manufacture and distribute counterfeit products on an industrial scale in Europe, South America, Southeast Asia, and North America. “The flow of counterfeit medical products and other commodities such as fake agrochemicals that destroy crops, the livelihood of farmers, and poison the food chain can no longer be tolerated,” says Jean-Michel Louboutin, Interpol’s executive director of police services. Interpol workshops train police, customs officials, drug regulatory agencies, national IP offices, and businesses to lead proactive transnational investigations against organized crime. “Incorporating African governments in this effort is essential for fostering innovation-driven economic growth and the dissemination of legitimate products to combat regional health and agricultural challenges,” says Brad Huther, senior adviser to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Intellectual Property Center.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

U.S. slams China, India, and others over weak patent protection
White House Creates IP Advisory Panels
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Agencies Join To Boost Import Safety

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE