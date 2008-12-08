Interpol Targets IP Theft In Africa

Interpol, the international law enforcement organization, is providing training and resources to help 26 Eastern and Southern African nations fight counterfeiting and piracy of drugs and agricultural chemicals. The launch of the intellectual property (IP) rights program in Africa is an extension of existing law enforcement initiatives targeting criminals who manufacture and distribute counterfeit products on an industrial scale in Europe, South America, Southeast Asia, and North America. “The flow of counterfeit medical products and other commodities such as fake agrochemicals that destroy crops, the livelihood of farmers, and poison the food chain can no longer be tolerated,” says Jean-Michel Louboutin, Interpol’s executive director of police services. Interpol workshops train police, customs officials, drug regulatory agencies, national IP offices, and businesses to lead proactive transnational investigations against organized crime. “Incorporating African governments in this effort is essential for fostering innovation-driven economic growth and the dissemination of legitimate products to combat regional health and agricultural challenges,” says Brad Huther, senior adviser to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Intellectual Property Center.
