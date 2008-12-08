Lyondell Licenses More Technologies

LyondellBasell Industries, one of the major licensors of polypropylene and polyethylene technologies, will add a number of additional technologies to its licensing portfolio. The technologies have their origins in Lyondell Chemical, which Basell acquired a year ago. They include processes to convert mixed olefin streams into ethylene, propylene, and butenes, as well as methods for making propylene oxide and acetic acid.
