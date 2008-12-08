... And Sheds U.K. Site

Evonik's custom synthesis unit is selling its site in Seal Sands, England, to a management buyout team. Headed by Keith Hanson, the site's current general manager, the buyout team has established a new company called Fine Organics. The new company is resurrecting the name of a chemical firm in Seal Sands that was acquired by Laporte in 1984. Laporte was acquired by Degussa in 2001, and Degussa adopted the Evonik name last year.
