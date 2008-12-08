... As Suppliers Shift Offerings

Introgen Therapeutics is reorganizing to focus on its Houston-based manufacturing and service business, Introgen Technical Services. The firm has declared bankruptcy and will cut about 30 of its 45 employees. A few employees will continue to support regulatory filings for the company's anticancer therapy Advexin. Meanwhile, in the face of lower demand from small biotech firms, Wuxi PharmaTech says it will cease biologics manufacturing at its Philadelphia site, eliminating about 100 jobs, and instead devote the facility to biologics testing and cell services.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter