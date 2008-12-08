Tokuyama Advances Polysilicon Plant

Japan's Tokuyama will build a polycrystalline silicon plant on the island of Borneo, in Malaysia. The material is in strong demand as a result of global solar industry growth. The $535 million plant is scheduled to open in 2012 with annual capacity of 3,000 metric tons. The firm said it selected Borneo for the availability of large amounts of electricity and water. At its home base in Japan, Tokuyama is in the process of expanding polysilicon capacity from 5,200 to 8,200 metric tons per year.
