ACC Will Move To Capitol Hill In 2010

The American Chemistry Council is returning to Washington, D.C. The trade association, which lobbies on behalf of more than 130 major chemical companies, will relocate in 2010 from its current headquarters in Arlington, Va., to Capitol Hill to be closer to the nation's policymakers. ACC moved from Washington to northern Virginia in 1996 to reduce costs. The industry group has leased 90,000 sq ft of space and will occupy the top three floors at Station Place Three, which is adjacent to Union Station. "Our new facility reflects our continuing commitment to represent our membership effectively and cost-efficiently," says ACC President and CEO Calvin M. Dooley. "After reviewing the available large blocks of space, as well as our current facility, we felt that moving our headquarters to Capitol Hill would best serve the needs of our member companies."
