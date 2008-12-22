BASF And Vorbeck Link For Graphene

BASF and Vorbeck Materials have established a joint research program to develop composites based on graphene, an atom-thick sheet of graphite that has been called the strongest, most conductive known material. Vorbeck has licensed technology from Princeton University to manufacture single-sheet graphene on the ton scale. The partners are targeting graphene dispersions for electrically conductive coatings.
