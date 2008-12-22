... As Biotech Firms Scale Back Jobs

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, in Palo Alto, Calif., will reduce its workforce by 24%, eliminating 71 jobs by year's end. Jazz markets a treatment for narcolepsy and a treatment for social anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder. It will continue to develop JZP-6, a candidate for fibromyalgia syndrome currently in Phase III trials. EntreMed, in Rockville, Md., will cut 60% of its staff, or 30 jobs, by the end of the year in order to concentrate development work on ENMD-2076, an Aurora kinase and angiogenesis inhibitor. Meanwhile, Panacos, a Watertown, Mass.-based developer of anti-infective products, is cutting its workforce from 33 employees to 15.
