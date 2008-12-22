Bristol-Myers, Pfizer Set More Job Cuts ...

Bristol-Myers Squibb will shed about 3,700 jobs, 10% of its workforce, by 2010. The reductions are on top of roughly 4,350 job cuts being made as part of a cost-cutting program launched last year. The company declined to comment on where the new cuts would occur, although media reports suggest both research and sales staff will be affected. Separately, Pfizer is cutting 700 jobs in France in response to "drastic changes" in the local and global operating environment. Pfizer has already cut some 10,000 jobs since early 2007.
