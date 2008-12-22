California Recommends Green Chemistry Strategy

Manufacturers and suppliers should disclose all chemicals, including nanomaterials, in products sold in California, according to a report that recommends policies for implementing the state's Green Chemistry Initiative. Data on chemicals in products should be placed in an online network that is accessible to the public, says the report, which was issued last week by the California Environmental Protection Agency. The agency adds, however, that proprietary information about chemicals would be protected from public disclosure and that only state officials would have access to the protected data to determine whether it includes hazardous substances. The report also recommends that California accelerate the quest for safer products by evaluating chemicals that cause concern because of their hazardous properties and by promoting the development of greener alternatives to these substances. In addition, the report says, green chemistry and engineering principles should be incorporated into the state's K-12 curriculum and in courses at California colleges and universities. Cal-EPA's report is available at dtsc.ca.gov/pollutionprevention/greenchemistryinitiative/upload/green_chem.pdf.