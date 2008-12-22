Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

California Recommends Green Chemistry Strategy

by Cheryl Hogue
December 22, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Manufacturers and suppliers should disclose all chemicals, including nanomaterials, in products sold in California, according to a report that recommends policies for implementing the state's Green Chemistry Initiative. Data on chemicals in products should be placed in an online network that is accessible to the public, says the report, which was issued last week by the California Environmental Protection Agency. The agency adds, however, that proprietary information about chemicals would be protected from public disclosure and that only state officials would have access to the protected data to determine whether it includes hazardous substances. The report also recommends that California accelerate the quest for safer products by evaluating chemicals that cause concern because of their hazardous properties and by promoting the development of greener alternatives to these substances. In addition, the report says, green chemistry and engineering principles should be incorporated into the state's K-12 curriculum and in courses at California colleges and universities. Cal-EPA's report is available at dtsc.ca.gov/pollutionprevention/greenchemistryinitiative/upload/green_chem.pdf.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE