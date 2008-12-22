Evonik Adds To Chinese Slate

Evonik Industries has begun construction of a plant in Shanghai to produce precious-metal powder catalysts. Scheduled to open in fourth-quarter 2009, the plant will make catalysts used in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals, and industrial chemicals. In another project at its site in Shanghai Chemical Industry Park, Evonik is nearing completion of what it says will be one of the world's largest integrated facilities for methacrylic resins. The resins will be used for industrial coatings and as binders in printing inks and ceramic transfer lacquers. The plant is due to open in the second half of next year.
