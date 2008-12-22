Exelixis And BMS Advance Collaboration

Exelixis, a South San Francisco-based biopharmaceutical firm, and Bristol-Myers Squibb have formed a drug development collaboration covering two Exelixis small molecules for cancer: XL184, a thyroid cancer therapy in Phase III clinical trials, and XL281, a treatment for advanced solid tumors in Phase I trials. Under the agreement, BMS will pay Exelixis $195 million up front for rights to both programs and make additional license payments of $45 million in 2009. The companies have collaborated for nearly a decade.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter