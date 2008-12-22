Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

The 'Golden' Years

December 22, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

I READ the Newscripts item "Golden Years" regarding the loss of weight and value of gold jewelry over time with great interest (C&EN, Oct. 13, page 56). I am a retired chemist, and I recalled that through the years I had occasionally weighed my wedding ring when using an analytical balance and recorded the results in a personal notebook. I guess we chemists are just curious sorts; fortunately, I was able to retrieve these numbers even after so many years.

I had recorded nine weights from March 29, 1963, through May 16, 1979, a time span of 16.13 years during which the weight loss totaled 3.3%. Then I thought that if I were to continue by obtaining a current weight I would then have a record spanning 45 years! However, I couldn't get the ring off my finger due to some arthritic swelling, but in the interest of science I persisted. I took it to a jewelry store and they obliged by letting me use their gem balance, having an accuracy of ±1 mg.

My ring is a 14-carat gold plain band with some inscriptions on the inside. It dates back to 1947. It turns out that the rate of weight loss is not uniform; it decreases with time as revealed in a weight/time plot that is suggestive of a radioactive decay curve. The weight of the ring went from an initial 3.8222 g to a final value of 3.424 g in 45.62 years. The weight loss of 0.398 g averages 8.72 mg/year.

I can't begin to recall all that this ring and I have been through during our time together, and it has no doubt worn better than I have! As to the loss of value of this ring and others like it, the values of personal commitment and affection symbolized by a wedding ring remain unchanged and most likely increased.

Bernard Hofreiter
Peoria, Ill.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
myACS: What have you gotten out of your ACS membership?
Fans Of Ferrocene
Sands Of Time

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE